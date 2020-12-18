Vitamin D: The Optimum Foods

#VitaminD #food #Sunshine

D is an essential vitamin, which is really a hormone, improves metabolism, and boosts immunity.

And 1 of the best sources of vitamin D is Sunshine.

The RDI (recommended daily intake) for vitamin D is between 600 IU for most adults and 800 IU for those over 70 anni.

To make sure you are getting enough vitamin D in Winter, turn to food sources.

Below are 5 good ways to supplement your vitamin D at the dinner table, as follows:

Eat fish, especially wild caught salmon, can boost your intake of vitamin D. A Y 2017 study found that a 3.5oz serving of wild salmon provides 988 IU of vitamin D. But, the same serving of farm-raised salmon only has 240 IU. Avoid farm raised fish of all kinds.

Eat egg yolks, 1 large egg yolk contains 44 IU of vitamin D. On egg yolks: the cholesterol in eggs has virtually no effect on the cholesterol in your blood and the fat in the egg yolk is mostly monounsaturated fat, the same kind found in olive oil. Free-range Organic eggs have up to 6X more vitamin D than regular eggs.

Use mushrooms. 1 cup of maitake mushrooms contains 786 IU of vitamin D. And wild mushrooms have more nutritional value than store-bought varieties.

Add Swiss cheese. Swiss cheese not only contains vitamin D but also calcium and vitamin K to help build strong bones.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively