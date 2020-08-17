Visit With Majestic Birds of Prey at Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, California

#BirdsofPrey

There’s a reason travelers are fascinated with Birds of Prey: Falcons are widely considered to be the fastest creature on the planet. These birds, reaching speeds that exceed even the likes of a cheetah, can get up to 240 mph when diving.

Luxury hotels, particularly in the UK and Ireland, are now working to facilitate falcon experiences for their guests.

The trend has even caught on in the U.S.—with 5-Star properties from New York State to California offering their guests a chance to see these majestic birds in action.

Southern California is not the 1st place you think of for a Birds of Prey experience. But debuting this August 2020, Rancho Bernardo Inn offers a private falconry experience, where guests can get up close to falcons and owls under the guidance of expert handlers.

Guests of the 265-acre Rancho Bernardo Inn in North County can also spend their days on the 18-hole golf course, at the tennis courts, biking or hiking the scenic trails around the resort, or luxuriating in the full-service spa.

With 287 rooms and suites to choose from, we recommend guests opt for 1 of the glamorous Estate Suites, which comes with an indoor fireplace, a separate living area, a King bedroom, and a private balcony.

Enjoy your travel as the country opens up.