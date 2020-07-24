Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Raises $175m

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the closing of a $175 million common stock investment from affiliates of Intercorp, and affiliates of The Baupost Group, L.L.C. (“Baupost”), Viasat’s largest shareholder. Under the terms of the investment, the investors purchased an aggregate of 4,474,559 shares of common stock at a price of $39.11 per share, representing a premium of $1.00, or 2.6%, to Viasat’s closing share price on July 22, 2020, and a 5.1% premium to Viasat’s volume weighted average price over the 15 trading day period ending July 22, 2020.

Viasat intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include financing costs related to the purchase, launch and operation of satellites, potential acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, working capital or capital expenditures.

“The need for more affordable, high-quality, fast internet connectivity virtually everywhere in the world has never been more apparent than in today’s environment. We are hard at work on contributing to the solution: sustaining progress on our next-generation ViaSat-3 global constellation and expanding our geographic and market presence,” said Mark Dankberg, Viasat’s chairman and CEO. “Intercorp’s investment advances our strategic partnership throughout Central and South America, and the investment by Baupost expands our relationship with our largest shareholder.”

Additional information regarding this announcement may be found in the Form 8-K that will be filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat’s Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.