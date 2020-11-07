UV Light Does Kill Coronavirus

#Coronavirus #UVLight

Ultraviolet light continues to be an effective weapon against the coronavirus pandemic, and promising new evidence shows that less potent forms of UV rays can do the job.

While standard UV light can damage human cells, making it hard to clean rooms with people in them, a recent study from Japan shows that less potent forms of UV rays are just as effective in the war against the coronavirus.

Regular UV light is widely used to eliminate germs on surfaces, but has a wavelength of 254 nanometers, an intense UV exposure which scientists say can actually penetrate the human body.

However, a team at Hiroshima University found Ultraviolet C light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers offers a safer but still effective way to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, without harming human cells.

While 254-nm light can break through the outer layer of dead cells on the skin and eyes, irradiating human tissue, the Far-UVC light cannot penetrate human skin or eyes. Not only that, but after just 30 secs of exposure, researchers discovered 222-nm light kills 99.7% of the virus.

The findings offer hospitals safer ways to sterilize work areas while keeping staff and patients out of danger.

