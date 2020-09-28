USD Hangs Near 2-Month Highs, Investors Waiting…

#Dollar #Euro #Yen #currencies

$USD $DXY $EUR $JPY

USD hangs near a 2-month high Vs at a basket of peer currencies on Monday as investors look to lots of upcoming economic data and political developments in the US before making any fresh bets on the Buck.

Data on USD futures positions released Friday pointed to more Northside in the Buck’s recovery, with speculators holding a big net Short position.

Data from US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators held a net Short position of $33.989-B, up from $31.524-B the wk before and near the highest mark in nearly 10 yrs.

The other side of that is very large net Long positions in EUR, which showed a increase last wk to $27.922-B.

Vs JPY, USD was subdued at 105.46

Investors will look to the 1st Presidential debate Tuesday as the election in early November starts to loom large.

The wk provides markets with more US data to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy, including consumer confidence Tuesday, manufacturing survey Thursday and jobs data Friday.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!