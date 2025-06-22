U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites: Markets Face De-Dollarization Reality

By Shayne Heffernan, PhD

Knightsbridge Insights

June 22, 2025

President Donald Trump’s announcement of U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—marks a sharp escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict, with profound implications for global markets. As a PhD economist and founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, I see this as a pivotal moment accelerating de-dollarization and reinforcing our core recommendation: buy Bitcoin. At Knightsbridge, we’re focused on guiding investors through this volatile landscape with clear, fact-based strategies, not hype.



The Airstrikes: What Happened

On June 21, 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.” He added, “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” The strikes, executed by U.S. forces, targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, with Fordow—a deeply buried site—hit hardest, likely by bunker-buster bombs.

This follows weeks of Iran-Israel clashes, including Iranian missile strikes on Haifa and Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which damaged Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Iran has warned that foreign weapons shipments to Israel will be treated as acts of aggression, signaling potential retaliation against U.S. allies.

Economic and Market Impacts

The strikes intensify pressure on global markets. Oil prices have surged due to fears of Iranian retaliation near the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 20% of global crude. Disruptions at Haifa’s port, already battered by Iranian missiles, are inflating shipping costs and delaying tech supply chains for semiconductors and rare earths, critical for industries like electronics and renewable energy. Iran’s rial has plummeted, exacerbating inflation and economic instability, while Israel’s tech sector, valued at $50 billion, faces investor caution amid regional turmoil.

The U.S. action accelerates de-dollarization, a trend Knightsbridge has tracked closely. China and India are expanding yuan and rupee-based trade, now 20% of their bilateral commerce. Russia, hit by sanctions, has cut dollar reserves, favoring gold and yuan. Saudi Arabia is exploring yuan-priced oil sales, challenging the petrodollar. The BRICS bloc, with 40% of global GDP, is advancing multicurrency trade frameworks, including digital assets. The U.S.’s 130% debt-to-GDP ratio and 4% inflation weaken the dollar’s reserve status, pushing central banks to buy 1,200 tons of gold last year.

Why Knightsbridge Says Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin remains Knightsbridge and KXCO’s top pick for navigating this shift. Its fixed supply and decentralized blockchain offer a hedge against fiat currency debasement and geopolitical risk. Unlike dollar-based assets, Bitcoin is immune to central bank policies or national debt spirals. KXCO’s trading platforms are seeing record volumes as investors pivot to crypto amid dollar uncertainty. Countries like El Salvador and UAE firms adopting Bitcoin for settlements signal its growing role in a de-dollarized world.

Our advice is straightforward:

Buy Bitcoin to diversify away from dollar exposure. Use dollar-cost averaging to build positions steadily.

Hold gold and stable-currency cash (Swiss franc) to balance risk.

Avoid Middle Eastern equities, including Israel’s tech stocks, until tensions ease.

Pair oil investments with renewables to hedge energy market swings.

The Road Ahead

Trump’s call for peace contrasts with the risk of Iranian counterstrikes, which could target U.S. bases or allies like Saudi Arabia. Russia’s push for diplomacy, led by Vladimir Putin, faces skepticism amid entrenched conflicts. The strikes may delay Iran’s nuclear program, but they also deepen global distrust in dollar-centric systems, boosting demand for decentralized assets.

Knightsbridge and KXCO see Bitcoin as the cornerstone of a new financial order. The U.S. strikes on Iran underscore the urgency of diversifying now. We’re not chasing war-driven gains; we’re preparing clients for a world where the dollar’s dominance is fading. Buy Bitcoin—it’s the smart move in these uncertain times.

Shayne Heffernan, PhD, is the founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, an economist specializing in global markets, technology, and cryptocurrency. His insights guide investors through economic and geopolitical shifts.