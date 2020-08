“US Will Bond Out to Cover Social Security, Medicare Gaps Under President Trump’s Tax Order”

#PresidentTrump #bondout #TaxOrder

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday the US government will borrow funds to cover any Social Security and Medicare shortfalls that may arise under President Trump’s executive order allowing businesses to defer paying the payroll taxes that support the programs.



“We will bond out any additional money as we always do. The Treasury – we work through general revenues and issued non marketable securities to this even with forgiveness,” he said, adding that “it’s a very manageable number” and at this point time “we are not ending the tax.“



Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!