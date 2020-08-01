US Treasury to Review Schools,Colleges and Universities Tax-Exempt Status

#President Trump #Treasury #schools, #colleged #universities #TaxExempStatus #IRS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says his agency will investigate the tax-exempt status of universities after President Trump called for a probe earlier in July.

“Secretary Mnuchin expects that Treasury’s Office of Tax Policy will conduct a policy review of the generally applicable regulations and guidance implicated by the President’s comment,” Treasury deputy general counsel Brian Callanan told inspectors general for the department.

On 10 July, President Trump Tweeted a request to the Treasury Department to initiate a probe, saying many colleges “are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education.”

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education,” President Trump tweeted.

“Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues.“

