US Trade Deficit Increases as Trade Flows Show COVID-19 Effect

“The Trump Trade Deficit Increases Even as Trade Flows Show COVID-19 Effect, Dropping 15% in 1-H of Y 2020 Compared to Same Frame in Y 2019” –Paul Ebeling

The US trade deficit in 1-H of President Donald Trump’s 4th yr in office is 6.5% higher than in the same frame in Hussein Obama’s last year, despite a 15% overall fall-off in trade flows related to the global coronavirus chaos, the latest trade data released by the US Census Bureau shows.

COVID-19’s chaos reduced trade worldwide, so the fact that President Trump’s trade deficit is larger than the same period in the last year of the Hussein Obama administration shines a light on President Trump’s failure to ‘eliminate’ the trade deficit, which he promised as a candidate in Y 2016, we can assume he is working on it, as he is the promises made promises kept President.

The new US Census Bureau trade data showed that:

The effects of the COVID-19 chaos on commerce in general and trade specifically are evident in 1-H of Y 2020 data: However, despite the 15% overall drop in trade flows, the US trade deficit in 1-H of Y 2020 was only down 9% relative to the same frame in Y 2019. This is in part because imports from Mexico have begun to rise significantly under the new agreement. Total US goods and services exports in 1-H of Y 2020 were $1.066-T relative to $1.266-T of Y 2019. Imports in 1-H of Y 2020 were $1.341-T Vs $1.563-T in Y 2019.

The 6-month 2020 trade deficit is 6.5% higher than the deficit for Y 2016, the year before President Trump took office, even as the COVID-19 chaos reduced the deficit 9% compared to the 1st 6 months of Y 2019 . Comparing 1-H of Hussein Obama’s last year in office, the overall trade deficit increased 6.5%, rising from $257 to $274-B in inflation-adjusted terms. The overall US goods and service trade deficit with the world dropped 9% in 1-H of Y 2020 relative to the same frame of Y 2019 from $301 to $274-B in inflation-adjusted terms. The US trade deficit in goods decreased 7.5% in inflation-adjusted terms from $446-B in the 1st 6 months of Y 2019 to $412-B in the same frame of Y 2020. However, the trade deficit in goods during these months is still 3% higher than the 1 experienced in the same frame of Y 2016, rising from $399 to $412-B in inflation-adjusted USDs.

Comparing 1-H of Hussein Obama’s last year in office, the overall trade deficit increased 6.5%, rising from $257 to $274-B in inflation-adjusted terms. The China deficit is down relative to Hussein Obama’s last year, but there is a “trade diversion” effect of imports increasing from other countries. The trade deficit with China decreased 22% in inflation-adjusted terms going from $169-B in 1-H of Y 2019 to $132-B in 1-H of Y 2020. It is also smaller compared to Y 2016, when in inflation-adjusted dollars, it was $173-B for January to June. In inflation-adjusted USDs, the goods trade deficit with the rest of the world sans China increased from $277 to $280-B in 1-H of Y 2020 relative to the same frame in Y 2019.

The deficit with North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) partners is 11% higher in the 1-H of Y 2020 relative to the same frame in HusseinObama’s last year in office but down relative to Y 2019 even as Mexican exports to the US began to expand significantly in June. The NAFTA deficit in the 1st 6 months of Y 2020 was $97-B, 11% higher than the same frame in Y 2016 when it was equivalent to $88-B in inflation-adjusted USDs. The goods trade deficit with NAFTA parties decreased by $19-B in inflation adjusted terms compared to the same frame in Y 2019, largely because of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even as the COVID-19 chaos narrowed the trade deficit with NAFTA parties during 1-H of Y 2020 compared to Y 2019, the reduction was not as large as expected given a jump in Mexican exports in June. More than 80% of Mexican goods are destined for the US market. According to the data released by Mexico’s statistics authority, overall Mexican exports grew 75.5% in June relative to May. This resulted in Mexico posting a 6-month January to June surplus of $2.6-B even as Mexican exports decreased overall 12.8% compared to June 2019. Mexican imports also dropped almost 10% more in the same frame (22.2%)



Gold futures settled 12.50 higher (+0.7%) at 1,920.10oz.

Monday and like equities, the gold market likes easy money from the Fed + big deficit spending by government is going to win out over COVID’s deflationary impact.

Always take what the market gives, and this scenario presents many opportunities.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!