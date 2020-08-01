US Supreme Court Confirms President Trump’s Southern Border Wall Construction

#PresidentTrump #SupremeCourt #BorderWall

The US Supreme Court let work continue on President Trump’s border Wall, rejecting calls to block some of the construction in a clash over the use of Pentagon funds to build it.

The justices, voting 5-4, with no explanation, refused to revisit a year-old order in which they cleared construction to start during the litigation.

The refusal is a setback for advocacy groups represented by the ACLU, which sued to block segments totaling 130 miles in Arizona, New Mexico and California.

Most of those segments have been built over the past year, but the groups were asking the Supreme Court to stop construction of the last 40 miles.

The high court action is a boost for President Trump as he rushes to complete as much Wall as possible in the run-up to the November election.

The Supreme Court last year put on hold 1 of the lower court rulings, a decision from a federal trial judge in Oakland, California, involving $2.5-B in Pentagon funds.

The Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition asked the high court to lift that stay order. The groups said the order had been in effect for so long it might let the administration complete the entire 130-mile project without the Supreme Court ever addressing the merits of the lawsuit.

The case is Trump v. Sierra Club, 19A60.

