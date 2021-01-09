US Stock Market Looked Past December NFPs in Another Record Setting Close

#stocks #record #highs #NFPs #Fed #stimulus

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

“Fed Vice Chairman Clarida does not expect to begin tapering its asset purchases this year“– Paul Ebeling

Stocks marked all-time highs on Democrats promise of trillions more of aid/relief/stimulus to further revive the world’s largest economy.

The S&P 500 marked its 4th day running of gainers, led by retailers and Real Estate companies.

The NAS Comp 100 outperformed. The KBW Bank Index capped a rally that drove the gauge up more than 10% in 3 days. Miners joined a selloff in gold and silver, the Buck rose.

All major stock benchmarks marked records as investors focused on the prospect for more fiscal aid, including $2,000 stimulus checks after a soft December NFPs report. The 140,000 blip in payrolls highlighted how the continuing coronavirus chaos is taking a greater toll on some sectors of the economy.

Key Commodities: WTI Crude Oil rose 3.5% at 52.60bbl, Gold fell 3.5% to 1,847.89oz.

Friday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +56.84 at 31097.91, NAS Comp +134.50 at 13201.98, S&P 500 +20.89 at 3824.68

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.0-B/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical analysis of the major US stock market indexes is Very Bullish at the wk ended 8 January 2021

Russell 2000 +5.9% YTD

NAS Comp +2.4% YTD

S&P 500 +1.8% YTD

DJIA +1.6% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will not receive any notable economic data Monday

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!