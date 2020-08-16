US Politics is Officially Off Course

There will be no winning for the US in November. Neither of the candidates will act in the long term best interests of the economy, clearly US Politics is simply about “winning power”.

The USA is now the land of free money, Government handouts and bailouts from both sides will add a weight to the economy that it is in no position to stand.

Low interest rate borrowing for the Mega-Rich, handouts for the unemployed and the country digs itself deeper in to a state of Terminal Debt.

The worst result is a Biden win, apart from his high taxes and en-mass import of illegal aliens the Democrats will seek to permanently change US Culture in to a Liberal Utopia and set the stage for a Communist shift in American life.

Biden will destroy markets and drive US investors out of the country in droves.

On the other-hand you have Trump who will make less devastating errors but still will not improve life for Americans.

His idea that the rest of the world cheats on trade and America does not is ridiculous. That being the base of his economic policy he is set to rediscover why Adolf Hitler failed to run Germany as an isolated economic island.

On the economy Trump beats Biden but that is the lesser of 2 evils, it is not a victory for voters.

On Corona virus Biden wins, masks work, lockdowns work.

The best America can hope for is Trump, his anti-free trade attacks are the biggest pitfall but there will be no cultural shift to communism, the move will be to the idea America does not need international trade or trading partners, a huge error that will prove costly for America.