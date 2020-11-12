US Jobless Claims Drop to 7-Month Lows

US Jobless Claims Drop to 7-Month Lows

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 7-month low last wk, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by lack of additional additional fiscal stimulus.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 709,000 for the wk ended 7 November compared to 757,000 in the prior wk, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled had forecast 735,000 applications in the latest wk.

