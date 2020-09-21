US Has Regained Control of the Virus

#virus #WhiteHouse

The United States has “regained control of the virus,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declared Monday.

He made the comments in the context of explaining the sharp drop in the DJIA during the day, blaming the UK and EK for any stock market concerns.

“There is some worries that Britain might shut down,” Mr. Kudlow said. “That is a great concern.

“The USA is in much better position, thankfully. We have regained control of the virus, both the cases and the fatalities. But I think people are worried about Britain and maybe the rest of Europe as well.“

He also said the United States is in a “self-sustaining, strong V-Shaped recovery,” adding the “battle is not over yet, with a good deal of hardship left,” but “as long as businesses keep open and stay open, we’re in much better shape than we were – although we got a lot of work to do.”

Mr. Kudlow added the continued economic recovery is not contingent on the aid/relief/stimulus package being negotiated in Congress, although he said elements of the legislation could help, especially aid for small businesses.

Mr. Kudlow has dismissed the severity of the China virus, both rejecting the idea of a 2nd wave and playing down the chaos during the Republican National Convention last month, using the past tense when addressing the issue.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!