US GDP Will Show Biggest Growth since WWII Just Prior to the Election

“The choice facing America is simple: It is the choice between historic prosperity under my pro-American policies, or crippling poverty and a steep depression under the radical left,” President Trump said in a speech to the Economic Club of New York. Adding, “Under my continued leadership, we will continue our V-shaped recovery and launch a record-smashing economic boom.”

He went on to say, “We will end the pandemic with a safe and effective vaccine, create 10 million jobs in the 1st 10 months of 2021, and quickly return to full employment.“

America’s economy has roared back from the instant recession, according to predictions for next week’s unveiling of Q-3 numbers for the nation’s GDP.

The federal government will officially unveil its figures next Thursday, but our survey of economists, is predicting a 30% growth, which is not only “remarkable” it is a post-WWII record.

And we expects the economy to keep growing, a Key factor in future growth is that states are unlikely to reimpose widespread lockdowns even if C-19 cases continue to rise, due to massive national testing.

We reported earlier that consumer spending has risen for 4 months running and that the National Association of Home Builders monthly index of builder sentiment is the highest since it began in Y 1985.

The GDPNow calculator of the Fed is even more positive, with a prediction of 35.3% growth when it was last updated on Tuesday, according to the Federal Reserve of Atlanta.

Notably, the economy has added 11.5-M jobs since May and Americans confidence is rising.

The Conference Board’s CEO Confidence Index, which measures the percent of positive responses on economic conditions, hit 64 in September after a reading of 45 in August.

The report said 64% of those surveyed expect economic conditions to keep getting better.

Economist Bruce WD Barren told us in an interview Saturday this, “Just reminder that real estate and related industries, including financial with thank God where we are enjoying our lowest interest rates in recent years, is our Number One industry. Without a positive upward trend in real estate which fuels our Consumer Confidence Index and is expected to continue, we can not continue with our economic recovery. This is important for the US and is what drives the economy of the World and without such a trend, a World recession would be a fearful thought.

“America’s biggest concerns have always been the working family – jobs, taxes and War – the fear of losing our sons and daughter – our next generation perpetuating our family identity and heritage. In so doing, one of a parent’s greatest wishes is to provide the ability for our children to enjoy the American dream – that still being owning a home and the security plus mental satisfaction it provides.

“Today, that recovery is being the move to the suburbia which is credited with a key success of the real estate market and the developing ability of the acceptance to work from home.

“It too is a great stimulus to our own mental satisfactions in life. Yes, it is and has always been a strong positive in our Election Process, allowing an Incumbent a decisive advantage over another.

“Thus, it will be interesting to see its real effect on our current Presidential and Congressional elections if the same philosophy will prevail where a proven individual will prevail over a less-proven opponent. The latter was given 8 years to make such an accomplishment happened but failed when reviewing that person’s performance, no matter what the Media wants us to believe.”

The real estate market has always been and continues to be necessary to create a positive business environment, no matter what the MSM wants Thee People to believe, this strong V-shaped recovery will help President Trump win the Office of the Presidency again.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!