US Elections: Socialism or Communism Take Your Pick

America is faced with a grim choice this election Socialism or Communism

Donald Trump continues on the path that the rest of the world cheats at trade but the USA does not, he is 100% wrong.

The bail-outs. fake low interest rates and free Corona money will come back to bite future Presidents, the bills from it and the decreased importance of the dollar and of USA trade will spiral the US in to an era of high taxes, low wages and economic hardship.

The hand outs and pretend Capitalism will continue to make a tiny few rich and keep the rest of the USA poor. American business is not sustainable unless you can afford the shifty lawyers and accountants to build your offshore structures, you also need millions to throw at lobbyists then you can do things like have a competitor banned etc etc.

If you are not keen on waiting for your economic hardship, not to worry, just vote for Joe Biden he will immediately raise taxes and pump public funds in to social security and illegal aliens, equal misery for all is assured under the Democrats Communist mantra.

Small businessmen have no need to worry, creepy Joe will have you out on the street within 2 years by making wages and associated costs unaffordably high, regulation will explode and you will not be able to set up a Lemonade stand without 3 lawyers and a Supreme Court Judge on the payroll..

He will throw money at foreign countries, fill up the defunct globalist organizations and destroy the future for all Americans.

What will the smart money do, it will do what it has been doing for 20 years, it will leave the USA.