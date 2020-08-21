US Economic Recovery Continues Higher, COVID-19 Eases

#Economic #Recovery

Americans moved back into restaurants and gyms over the past week, hiring advanced across a sample of those industries and a rise in job postings suggested it will continue, signs the US recovery is moving North.

High-frequency data estimating retail stores visits and employment across industries as well as broader indexes of the recovery, after largely plateauing during a Summertime surge in coronavirus cases moved higher through early and mid-August.

Defying worries that the expiration of extra unemployment insurance benefits in July would lead to an immediate collapse of spending, August opened “on the right foot,” Oxford Economics wrote after the company’s recovery index jumped 1.3% for the week ended 7 August.

The June and July rise in daily diagnosed coronavirus cases moderated, improving the index’s health component. After topping 66,000 last month, the 7-Day MA of new cases has fallen back below 50,000 according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Measures of mobility, demand, production and employment all rose too, and the improved health data will bolster the other metrics in coming wks.

Weekly new job openings from companies and national job sites rose through early August, an indicator of company intentions to bring on new workers. An index compiled by job website Indeed comparing current openings to Y 2019 has continued rising.

Data from time management firm Kronos showed shifts across industries rose 1.4% over the week ending 16 August with about 50% the hiring attributed to the return of workers to schools and colleges.

People are spending. Credit and debit card purchases by 30-M Chase cardholders reached a pandemic chaos-era peak in the week ending 14 August falling just 9% short of its year-ago mark.



That combined with other data on restaurant dining, overall mobility and other indicators of spending we have seen little sign of decline…since the extra benefits expired,and a JPMorgan jobs tracker predicting gains of 1.2-M in August.



Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!



