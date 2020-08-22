US Economic Growth Could Rise 30% in 2-H of this Year, America is Back!

By on

US Economic Growth Could Rise 30% in 2-H of this Year, America is Back!

#US #economy #growth #WhiteHouse #GDP #VShaped #recovery

$SPY $QQQ

Saturday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicted the economy will grow between 20 and 30% for the rest of the year.

20% + growth in the 3rd and 4th Quarters. You can score that,” the veteran financial guru said on TV.

We are going to have a big bang year next year when the President puts in his free-market reward success policy,” said Mr. Kudlow.

The US will flourish in this strong V-Shaped economic recovery despite concerns that new spikes in coronavirus cases throughout June and July he said.

The nation “created over 9,000,000,000 jobs…in the last 3 months,” and that he believes the US is headed “for a strong, V-Shaped recovery” out of the COVID-19 chaos.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in Q-3 of Y 2020 is 25.6% on 18 August.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes have recovered all of the losses incurred at the start of the chaos and are trading at record highs, the Bulls are in charge.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , ,

US Economic Growth Could Rise 30% in 2-H of this Year, America is Back! added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. V-Shaped Recovery on Track, Bet the Market Not Economists
  2. Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, the Bulls are Still in Charge
  3. Fed Chairman Powell, “Near-Zero Rates Through 2022, GDP to Hit 5% Next Year”
  4. Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, It is Never too Late to Start Investing