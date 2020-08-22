US Economic Growth Could Rise 30% in 2-H of this Year, America is Back!

#US #economy #growth #WhiteHouse #GDP #VShaped #recovery

$SPY $QQQ

Saturday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicted the economy will grow between 20 and 30% for the rest of the year.

“20% + growth in the 3rd and 4th Quarters. You can score that,” the veteran financial guru said on TV.

“We are going to have a big bang year next year when the President puts in his free-market reward success policy,” said Mr. Kudlow.

The US will flourish in this strong V-Shaped economic recovery despite concerns that new spikes in coronavirus cases throughout June and July he said.

The nation “created over 9,000,000,000 jobs…in the last 3 months,” and that he believes the US is headed “for a strong, V-Shaped recovery” out of the COVID-19 chaos.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in Q-3 of Y 2020 is 25.6% on 18 August.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes have recovered all of the losses incurred at the start of the chaos and are trading at record highs, the Bulls are in charge.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!