On June 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—using B-2 stealth bombers with bunker-buster bombs. Trump claimed the attack was successful, with all planes safely returning, and called for peace. This escalation follows weeks of Israel-Iran clashes, with Iran preparing missiles for potential U.S. base strikes, raising fears of broader conflict.

Global Conflicts: A World at War

The world faces numerous ongoing conflicts, suggesting a state akin to World War 3. These include:

Israel-Iran conflict, now involving the U.S.

Russia-Ukraine war since 2022, with NATO involvement.

Middle East conflicts like the Syrian and Yemeni civil wars, and Saudi-Iran proxy wars.

African conflicts in Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Asian tensions, including China-Taiwan and South China Sea disputes.

Terrorist insurgencies by groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda.

This interconnected web of conflicts, with U.S. involvement in Iran, heightens global instability.

The Military-Industrial Complex Explained

The military-industrial complex, coined by Eisenhower in 1961, describes the relationship between the military and defense industry, influencing government policy for profit. In the U.S. bombing of Iran, defense contractors benefit from increased spending on advanced weaponry like B-2 bombers, prioritizing profit over peace and driving conflict escalation.

Investment Advice: Buy Bitcoin and Gold

Knightsbridge and KXCO recommend buying Bitcoin and gold to protect wealth amid geopolitical uncertainty. Bitcoin, with its fixed supply, hedges against de-dollarization trends, while gold, a traditional safe-haven, guards against inflation and currency devaluation. This strategy is prudent given the current global risks.

Survey Note: Detailed Analysis of U.S. Airstrikes and Global Conflicts

Introduction: U.S. Airstrikes on Iran and the Claim of World War 3

On June 21, 2025, at 01:32 AM BST, President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that U.S. forces had conducted a large-scale airstrike on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The statement read, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.” Trump praised the operation, adding, “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” The strikes, executed with B-2 stealth bombers capable of carrying bunker-buster bombs, targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment sites, with Fordow, a deeply buried facility, taking the heaviest hit. This escalation follows weeks of Israel-Iran clashes, including Iranian missile strikes on Haifa and Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which damaged Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Iran has warned that foreign weapons shipments to Israel will be treated as acts of aggression and has prepared missiles for potential retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases, heightening the risk of a broader conflict.

The claim that “World War 3 is already here” is rooted in the interconnectedness of global conflicts and the U.S. involvement, which could draw in other nations. This article examines the current state of global conflicts, explains the military-industrial complex’s role, and provides investment advice from Knightsbridge and KXCO, focusing on Bitcoin and gold as hedges against uncertainty.

Comprehensive List of Global Conflicts

As of June 2025, the world is marked by numerous ongoing conflicts, supporting the notion of a global war-like state. Below is a detailed list, categorized by region, based on recent analyses and conflict trackers:

Region Conflict Details Middle East Israel-Iran Conflict U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Iranian missile attacks on Haifa, potential escalation. Syrian Civil War Ongoing since 2011, involving government, opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey. Yemeni Civil War Government vs. Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, leading to humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia vs. Iran Proxy Wars Played out in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, with opposing support. Europe Russia-Ukraine War Full-scale invasion since 2022, NATO support, widespread destruction. Africa Sudan Civil War Between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, significant displacement. Somalia Conflict Ongoing with al-Shabaab, internal political instability. DRC Conflicts Multiple armed groups, significant humanitarian impact. Asia China-Taiwan Tensions Increasing military posturing, U.S. support for Taiwan. South China Sea Disputes Territorial claims by China vs. Southeast Asian nations, naval standoffs. Global Terrorist Insurgencies ISIS, al-Qaeda, and affiliates operating in various regions, conducting attacks.

These conflicts, while distinct, are interconnected through alliances, resource competition, and ideological divides. The U.S. involvement in Iran, following Israel’s actions and Iran’s preparations for retaliation, could entangle these issues, potentially leading to a unified global conflict.

The Military-Industrial Complex: Driving Force Behind Escalation

The military-industrial complex, a term coined by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in his 1961 farewell address, refers to the close relationship between a nation’s military establishment and its defense industry. This complex has a vested interest in maintaining high levels of military spending and engagement, as it ensures profits for defense contractors and justifies the expansion of military capabilities. In the U.S., this manifests through lobbying by defense firms like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, influencing government policy to prioritize military interventions over diplomatic solutions.

In the context of the U.S. bombing of Iran, the military-industrial complex likely played a role. The deployment of B-2 stealth bombers, capable of carrying 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, underscores the reliance on advanced weaponry developed by defense contractors. These firms benefit from increased military budgets, with the U.S. defense spending projected at $900 billion for 2025, a significant portion allocated to such operations. Critics argue that this complex prioritizes profit over peace, leading to unnecessary wars and diverting resources from social and economic development. The current global conflicts, including the U.S.-Iran escalation, highlight the need for greater scrutiny of this influence, as it perpetuates a cycle of violence for economic gain.

Economic and Market Implications: Knightsbridge’s Advice

The U.S. airstrikes on Iran intensify geopolitical risks, with immediate impacts on global markets. Oil prices, already up due to fears over the Strait of Hormuz, could surge further if Iran retaliates, potentially disrupting 20% of global crude flow. Shipping costs are spiking, with Haifa’s port disruptions inflating freight rates by 15%, affecting tech supply chains for semiconductors and rare earths. Iran’s rial has plummeted, exacerbating economic instability, while Israel’s $50 billion tech sector faces investor caution amid regional turmoil.

This escalation accelerates de-dollarization, a trend Knightsbridge and KXCO have tracked closely. Nations like China, Russia, and India are expanding yuan and rupee-based trade, now covering 20% of their commerce. The U.S.’s 130% debt-to-GDP ratio and 4% inflation weaken the dollar’s reserve status, pushing central banks to buy 1,200 tons of gold last year. In this context, Knightsbridge advises investors to buy Bitcoin and gold as safe-haven assets:

Bitcoin: As a decentralized digital currency with a fixed supply, Bitcoin offers a hedge against traditional financial systems affected by war or sanctions. Its growing adoption, seen in El Salvador’s reserves and UAE firms settling contracts in crypto, positions it as an alternative in a de-dollarized world. KXCO’s trading platforms are seeing record volumes as investors pivot to crypto amid dollar uncertainty.

Gold: A traditional safe-haven, gold maintains value during economic and political instability. It can be held physically or through ETFs, serving as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, crucial in a volatile market.

Knightsbridge’s strategy is clear: diversify with Bitcoin and gold to protect wealth, use dollar-cost averaging for Bitcoin to manage volatility, and avoid overexposure to Middle Eastern equities until tensions ease. This approach aligns with our focus on navigating economic shifts with integrity, not profiting from conflict.

Conclusion: Navigating a World at War

The U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, combined with ongoing global conflicts, suggests World War 3 is already underway, driven by interconnected tensions and the military-industrial complex’s influence. Investors must adapt, with Bitcoin and gold offering protection against the economic fallout. At Knightsbridge and KXCO, we’re guiding clients to stay informed and resilient, ready for the challenges ahead.

Shayne Heffernan, PhD, is the founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, an economist specializing in global markets, technology, and cryptocurrency. His insights provide clear-eyed strategies for navigating economic and geopolitical challenges.

