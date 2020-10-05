UK PM Can Live with a No Deal BREXIT

#BREXIT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not wish for the BREXIT transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but believes that Britain could live with such an outcome, he said Sunday on TV.
With the 31 December expiry of the transition period loming, PM Johnson and the EU’s head, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal.
“I think it’s there to be done,” PM Johnson said during the TV interview
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
