UK PM Can Live with a No Deal BREXIT

By on

UK PM Can Live with a No Deal BREXIT

#BREXIT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not wish for the BREXIT transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but believes that Britain could live with such an outcome, he said Sunday on TV.

With the 31 December expiry of the transition period loming, PM Johnson and the EU’s head, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal.

“I think it’s there to be done,” PM Johnson said during the TV interview

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , ,

UK PM Can Live with a No Deal BREXIT added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. UK Tells Businesses to Prepare for BREXIT Crunch, “Let’s Get Going”
  2. No Deal BREXIT Back in Focus
  3. BREXIT Deal Cleared, UK Ankles EU Friday
  4. UK to EU: We Will Not Accept Supervision in Post-BREXIT Deal