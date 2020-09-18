UK FTSE 100 (.FTSE) At Risk of Another Crash in 2020

$FTSE #UKFTSE100 #FTSE100 #UK #Index #Trading #Markets

UK FTSE 100

Ticker: .FTSE

Price: 6049.92

UK FTSE News

The FTSE 100 ended the Thursday session down 28 points, 0.5%, at 6,049.9. The FTSE 250 closed 30 points lower, 0.2%, at 17,765.3.

The slip followed a unanimous decision from the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 0.1%, a record low.

Among the laggards were bankers including NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG), which shed nearly 3% to £100.05.

In the US, the major indicies erased some of their early losses but turned toward the red in midday trading.

The Dow Jones was down 132 points, 0.5%, at 27,889.6 after being down nearly 400 points at the open.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, 34 points, to 3,351.1 and the Nasdaq took a 1.7% hit, 186 points, to 10,863.8.

Tech stocks were again a source of market turmoil. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) lost nearly 3% to $2,990.05 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MFST) traded 1.8% lower at $201.28.

Price Performance

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 6,258.96.

The projected lower bound is: 5,836.63.

The projected closing price is: 6,047.79.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 72.7965. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.68. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 122 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 69. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FTSE 100 INDEX closed down -28.560 at 6,049.920. Volume was 24% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 24% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 6,078.480 6,078.480 5,998.690 6,049.920 614,989,888

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 5,997.52 6,075.32 6,428.73 Volatility: 19 22 38 Volume: 637,005,632 657,614,144 921,213,504

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FTSE 100 INDEX is currently 5.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of .FTSE at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on .FTSE and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.