Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) HEFFX Technical Analysis

$TWTR #Twitter #USA #NYSE #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Twitter

Ticker: NYSE:TWTR

Price: $37.14

Business Summary

Twitter, Inc. offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners.

The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends.

Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Its Promoted Products enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products and services, amplify their visibility and reach, and extend the conversation around their advertising campaigns.

Promoted Accounts appear in the same format and place as accounts suggested by its Who to Follow recommendation engine, or in some cases, in Tweets in a user’s timeline.

Promoted Trends appear at the top of the list of trending topics for an entire day in a particular country or on a global basis.

Its MoPub is a mobile-focused advertising exchange. Twitter Audience Platform is an advertising offering.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 40.24.

The projected lower bound is: 34.26.

The projected closing price is: 37.25.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 74.8985. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.36. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 98 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 34. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TWITTER INC closed down -0.550 at 37.140. Volume was 44% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 42% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 37.400 38.025 36.740 37.140 2,478,238

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 36.81 34.49 31.68 Volatility: 25 56 78 Volume: 3,072,829 4,776,056 4,266,917

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TWITTER INC is currently 17.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of TWTR.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TWTR.N and have had this outlook for the last 17 periods.