Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower for a 2nd session running Tuesday as tensions with the US weighed on the market, with financial and transport stocks lead the decline.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,009.88, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,410.18.

Japanese shares ended lower for the 3rd straight session Tuesday, as a month-long rally paused to refresh.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.30% to 26,467.08. The broader Topix shed 0.11% to 1,758.81.

Australian shares closed higher for a 6th session running Tuesday, lifted by data showing an improvement in business sentiment in the country and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,687.7, adding about 3% in the last 6 sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to finish the session at 12,656.02.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:35am EST 153.85 -0.12 -0.08% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 325.47 -1.26 -0.39% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:49am EST 1,555.56 +2.28 +0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,467.08 -80.36 -0.30% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,304.56 -202.29 -0.76% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:14am EST 6,922.20 +13.30 +0.19% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,700.93 -44.51 -1.62% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:58am EST 1,478.92 +29.09 +2.01% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,944.41 +13.65 +0.23% .PSI PSE Composite Index 7 Dec 2020 7,203.67 +69.11 +0.97% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,410.18 -6.43 -0.19% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:05am EST 45,608.51 +181.54 +0.40% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 7 Dec 2020 1,631.70 +8.81 +0.54% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 7 Dec 2020 274.13 +0.79 +0.29%

