Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower for a 2nd session running Tuesday as tensions with the US weighed on the market, with financial and transport stocks lead the decline.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,009.88, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,410.18.
Japanese shares ended lower for the 3rd straight session Tuesday, as a month-long rally paused to refresh.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.30% to 26,467.08. The broader Topix shed 0.11% to 1,758.81.
Australian shares closed higher for a 6th session running Tuesday, lifted by data showing an improvement in business sentiment in the country and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,687.7, adding about 3% in the last 6 sessions.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to finish the session at 12,656.02.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 8 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:35am EST
|153.85
|-0.12
|-0.08%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|325.47
|-1.26
|-0.39%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:49am EST
|1,555.56
|+2.28
|+0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,467.08
|-80.36
|-0.30%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,304.56
|-202.29
|-0.76%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:14am EST
|6,922.20
|+13.30
|+0.19%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,700.93
|-44.51
|-1.62%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:58am EST
|1,478.92
|+29.09
|+2.01%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,944.41
|+13.65
|+0.23%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|7 Dec 2020
|7,203.67
|+69.11
|+0.97%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,410.18
|-6.43
|-0.19%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:05am EST
|45,608.51
|+181.54
|+0.40%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|7 Dec 2020
|1,631.70
|+8.81
|+0.54%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|7 Dec 2020
|274.13
|+0.79
|+0.29%
