Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower for a 2nd session running Tuesday as tensions with the US weighed on the market, with financial and transport stocks lead the decline.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,009.88, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,410.18.

Japanese shares ended lower for the 3rd straight session Tuesday, as a month-long rally paused to refresh.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.30% to 26,467.08. The broader Topix shed 0.11% to 1,758.81.

 Australian shares closed higher for a 6th session running Tuesday, lifted by data showing an improvement in business sentiment in the country and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,687.7, adding about 3% in the last 6 sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to finish the session at 12,656.02.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:35am EST153.85-0.12-0.08%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST325.47-1.26-0.39%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:49am EST1,555.56+2.28+0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,467.08-80.36-0.30%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,304.56-202.29-0.76%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:14am EST6,922.20+13.30+0.19%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,700.93-44.51-1.62%
.SETISET Composite Index4:58am EST1,478.92+29.09+2.01%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,944.41+13.65+0.23%
.PSIPSE Composite Index7 Dec 20207,203.67+69.11+0.97%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,410.18-6.43-0.19%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:05am EST45,608.51+181.54+0.40%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI7 Dec 20201,631.70+8.81+0.54%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index7 Dec 2020274.13+0.79+0.29%

