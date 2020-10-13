Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares hit a near 2-month high Tuesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 6,193 by 0005 GMT. New Zealand, the main S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 12,454.57
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,601.78, while the broader Topix gained 0.35% at 1,649.10.
China’s stocks reversed early losses to close firmer Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted by strong domestic trade performances, signalling that Chinese exporters are making a brisk recovery from the virus chaos hit to overseas orders.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,359.75. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.67% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.264%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 13 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|144.62
|+0.49
|+0.34%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|318.74
|-0.01
|-0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:38am EDT
|1,370.49
|-0.66
|-0.05%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,601.78
|+43.09
|+0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|12 Oct 2020
|24,649.68
|—
|–%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:00am EDT
|6,400.20
|+57.10
|+0.90%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,403.15
|-0.58
|-0.02%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12 Oct 2020
|1,273.43
|+6.29
|+0.50%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,132.57
|+39.47
|+0.78%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,923.23
|-13.82
|-0.23%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,359.75
|+1.28
|+0.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:54am EDT
|40,624.02
|+30.22
|+0.07%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,525.20
|+6.77
|+0.45%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Oct 2020
|257.20
|+2.78
|+1.09%
