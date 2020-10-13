Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares hit a near 2-month high Tuesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 6,193 by 0005 GMT. New Zealand, the main S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 12,454.57

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,601.78, while the broader Topix gained 0.35% at 1,649.10.

China’s stocks reversed early losses to close firmer Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted by strong domestic trade performances, signalling that Chinese exporters are making a brisk recovery from the virus chaos hit to overseas orders.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,359.75. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.67% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.264%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 144.62 +0.49 +0.34% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 318.74 -0.01 -0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:38am EDT 1,370.49 -0.66 -0.05% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,601.78 +43.09 +0.18% .HSI Hang Seng Index 12 Oct 2020 24,649.68 — –% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:00am EDT 6,400.20 +57.10 +0.90% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,403.15 -0.58 -0.02% .SETI SET Composite Index 12 Oct 2020 1,273.43 +6.29 +0.50% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,132.57 +39.47 +0.78% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,923.23 -13.82 -0.23% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,359.75 +1.28 +0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:54am EDT 40,624.02 +30.22 +0.07% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,525.20 +6.77 +0.45% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Oct 2020 257.20 +2.78 +1.09%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!