Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares hit a near 2-month high Tuesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 6,193 by 0005 GMT. New Zealand, the main S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 12,454.57

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,601.78, while the broader Topix gained 0.35% at 1,649.10.

China’s stocks reversed early losses to close firmer Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted by strong domestic trade performances, signalling that Chinese exporters are making a brisk recovery from the virus chaos hit to overseas orders.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,359.75. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.67% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.264%. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT144.62+0.49+0.34%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT318.74-0.01-0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:38am EDT1,370.49-0.66-0.05%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,601.78+43.09+0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index12 Oct 202024,649.68–%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:00am EDT6,400.20+57.10+0.90%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,403.15-0.58-0.02%
.SETISET Composite Index12 Oct 20201,273.43+6.29+0.50%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,132.57+39.47+0.78%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,923.23-13.82-0.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,359.75+1.28+0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:54am EDT40,624.02+30.22+0.07%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,525.20+6.77+0.45%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Oct 2020257.20+2.78+1.09%

