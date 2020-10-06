Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares finished slightly higher Tuesday as the central bank held Key rates steady ahead of the Federal budget later in the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.2% at 5952.7. The benchmark had gained 2.6% Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.6% higher at 11,975.02.
Japanese stocks ended at near 1-wk highs Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.52% at 23,433.73, while the broader Topix gained 0.52% at 1,645.75
Hong Kong shares rose Tuesday, tracking strength in overseas markets as President Trump left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, a development viewed as reducing political uncertainties in the near term.
By midday, the Hang Seng index was 179.19 pts higher, or 0.75%, at 23,946.97.
China’s H-shares index gained 0.92% at 9,534.48, on track for a 3rd consecutive session of gainers.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|144.32
|+0.76
|+0.53%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|308.53
|+3.06
|+1.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:00am EDT
|1,355.97
|+14.81
|+1.10%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,433.73
|+121.59
|+0.52%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,980.65
|+212.87
|+0.90%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:09am EDT
|6,164.20
|+29.10
|+0.47%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,365.90
|+7.90
|+0.34%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,250.15
|+7.16
|+0.58%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,999.22
|+40.45
|+0.82%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,910.64
|-28.31
|-0.48%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:16am EDT
|39,574.57
|+600.87
|+1.54%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,509.47
|-2.96
|-0.20%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 Oct 2020
|256.51
|-0.08
|-0.03%
