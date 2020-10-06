Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished slightly higher Tuesday as the central bank held Key rates steady ahead of the Federal budget later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.2% at 5952.7. The benchmark had gained 2.6% Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.6% higher at 11,975.02.

Japanese stocks ended at near 1-wk highs Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.52% at 23,433.73, while the broader Topix gained 0.52% at 1,645.75

Hong Kong shares rose Tuesday, tracking strength in overseas markets as President Trump left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, a development viewed as reducing political uncertainties in the near term.

By midday, the Hang Seng index was 179.19 pts higher, or 0.75%, at 23,946.97.

China’s H-shares index gained 0.92% at 9,534.48, on track for a 3rd consecutive session of gainers.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT144.32+0.76+0.53%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT308.53+3.06+1.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:00am EDT1,355.97+14.81+1.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,433.73+121.59+0.52%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,980.65+212.87+0.90%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:09am EDT6,164.20+29.10+0.47%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,365.90+7.90+0.34%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,250.15+7.16+0.58%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,999.22+40.45+0.82%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,910.64-28.31-0.48%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:16am EDT39,574.57+600.87+1.54%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,509.47-2.96-0.20%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 Oct 2020256.51-0.08-0.03%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

