Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished slightly higher Tuesday as the central bank held Key rates steady ahead of the Federal budget later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.2% at 5952.7. The benchmark had gained 2.6% Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.6% higher at 11,975.02.

Japanese stocks ended at near 1-wk highs Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.52% at 23,433.73, while the broader Topix gained 0.52% at 1,645.75

Hong Kong shares rose Tuesday, tracking strength in overseas markets as President Trump left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, a development viewed as reducing political uncertainties in the near term.

By midday, the Hang Seng index was 179.19 pts higher, or 0.75%, at 23,946.97.

China’s H-shares index gained 0.92% at 9,534.48, on track for a 3rd consecutive session of gainers.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 144.32 +0.76 +0.53% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 308.53 +3.06 +1.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:00am EDT 1,355.97 +14.81 +1.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,433.73 +121.59 +0.52% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,980.65 +212.87 +0.90% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:09am EDT 6,164.20 +29.10 +0.47% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,365.90 +7.90 +0.34% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,250.15 +7.16 +0.58% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,999.22 +40.45 +0.82% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,910.64 -28.31 -0.48% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2020 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:16am EDT 39,574.57 +600.87 +1.54% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,509.47 -2.96 -0.20% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 Oct 2020 256.51 -0.08 -0.03%

