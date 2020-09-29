Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares gave up early gains to close flat Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed flat to little changed at 5,952.1, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5% to 11,742.09.
Japanese shares closed at a 7-month high Tuesday, tracking US stocks.
The Nikkei 225 Index erased early losses and ended 0.12% higher at 23,539.10, the broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,658.10.
Chinese stocks rose Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5% at 4,603.94 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index was also up 0.5% at 3,234.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 23,418.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,342.96
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|145.38
|-0.36
|-0.25%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|297.81
|-1.87
|-0.62%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:18am EDT
|1,312.73
|-0.67
|-0.05%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,539.10
|+27.48
|+0.12%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,275.53
|-200.52
|-0.85%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:21am EDT
|6,141.50
|+6.60
|+0.11%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,327.89
|+19.81
|+0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:48am EDT
|1,257.34
|-5.68
|-0.45%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,879.10
|-27.45
|-0.56%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,841.60
|-19.79
|-0.34%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,224.36
|+6.82
|+0.21%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:34am EDT
|37,973.22
|-8.41
|-0.02%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,503.90
|-7.76
|-0.51%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Sep 2020
|244.90
|-2.71
|-1.09%
