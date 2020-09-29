Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares gave up early gains to close flat Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed flat to little changed at 5,952.1, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5% to 11,742.09.

Japanese shares closed at a 7-month high Tuesday, tracking US stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Index erased early losses and ended 0.12% higher at 23,539.10, the broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,658.10.

Chinese stocks rose Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5% at 4,603.94 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index was also up 0.5% at 3,234.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 23,418.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,342.96

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 145.38 -0.36 -0.25% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 297.81 -1.87 -0.62% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:18am EDT 1,312.73 -0.67 -0.05% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,539.10 +27.48 +0.12% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,275.53 -200.52 -0.85% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:21am EDT 6,141.50 +6.60 +0.11% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,327.89 +19.81 +0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:48am EDT 1,257.34 -5.68 -0.45% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,879.10 -27.45 -0.56% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,841.60 -19.79 -0.34% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,224.36 +6.82 +0.21% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EDT 37,973.22 -8.41 -0.02% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,503.90 -7.76 -0.51% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Sep 2020 244.90 -2.71 -1.09%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!