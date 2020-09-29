Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares gave up early gains to close flat Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed flat to little changed at 5,952.1, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5% to 11,742.09.

Japanese shares closed at a 7-month high Tuesday, tracking US stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Index erased early losses and ended 0.12% higher at 23,539.10, the broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,658.10.

Chinese stocks rose Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5% at 4,603.94 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index was also up 0.5% at 3,234.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 23,418.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,342.96

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT145.38-0.36-0.25%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT297.81-1.87-0.62%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:18am EDT1,312.73-0.67-0.05%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,539.10+27.48+0.12%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,275.53-200.52-0.85%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:21am EDT6,141.50+6.60+0.11%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,327.89+19.81+0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index5:48am EDT1,257.34-5.68-0.45%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,879.10-27.45-0.56%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,841.60-19.79-0.34%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,224.36+6.82+0.21%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EDT37,973.22-8.41-0.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,503.90-7.76-0.51%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Sep 2020244.90-2.71-1.09%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , ,

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific