Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares ended flat Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as minutes from the central bank’s recent policy meeting did not provide a clearer direction on further policy measures.

The ASX 200 index ended 0.08% lower to 5,894.8. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% lower to 11,770.75.

Japanese shares closed lower Tuesday as a stronger JPY pressured exporters and investors booked profits after a 3-day rally in the run up to the ruling party election.

The benchmark Nikkei share average ended down 0.44% to 23,454.89, the broader Topix lost 0.62% to 1,640.84.

China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as upbeat Chinese economic data and coronavirus vaccine hopes lifted risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,688.48, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,295.68

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 143.93 -0.83 -0.57% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:43am EDT 313.83 +1.77 +0.57% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:43am EDT 1,343.99 +10.98 +0.82% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,454.89 -104.41 -0.44% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,732.76 +92.48 +0.38% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:44am EDT 6,079.30 +0.80 +0.01% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,443.58 +15.67 +0.65% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:00am EDT 1,285.35 +13.01 +1.02% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,100.87 -60.96 -1.18% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,018.21 +21.07 +0.35% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,295.68 +16.87 +0.51% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:00am EDT 39,073.01 +316.38 +0.82% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,531.28 +19.92 +1.32% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 13 Sep 2020 235.99 +1.68 +0.72%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!