Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares ended flat Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as minutes from the central bank’s recent policy meeting did not provide a clearer direction on further policy measures.

The ASX 200 index ended 0.08% lower to 5,894.8. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% lower to 11,770.75.

Japanese shares closed lower Tuesday as a stronger JPY pressured exporters and investors booked profits after a 3-day rally in the run up to the ruling party election.

The benchmark Nikkei share average ended down 0.44% to 23,454.89, the broader Topix lost 0.62% to 1,640.84.

China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as upbeat Chinese economic data and coronavirus vaccine hopes lifted risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,688.48, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,295.68

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT143.93-0.83-0.57%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:43am EDT313.83+1.77+0.57%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:43am EDT1,343.99+10.98+0.82%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,454.89-104.41-0.44%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,732.76+92.48+0.38%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:44am EDT6,079.30+0.80+0.01%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,443.58+15.67+0.65%
.SETISET Composite Index5:00am EDT1,285.35+13.01+1.02%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,100.87-60.96-1.18%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,018.21+21.07+0.35%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,295.68+16.87+0.51%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:00am EDT39,073.01+316.38+0.82%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,531.28+19.92+1.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index13 Sep 2020235.99+1.68+0.72%

