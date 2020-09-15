Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares ended flat Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as minutes from the central bank’s recent policy meeting did not provide a clearer direction on further policy measures.
The ASX 200 index ended 0.08% lower to 5,894.8. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% lower to 11,770.75.
Japanese shares closed lower Tuesday as a stronger JPY pressured exporters and investors booked profits after a 3-day rally in the run up to the ruling party election.
The benchmark Nikkei share average ended down 0.44% to 23,454.89, the broader Topix lost 0.62% to 1,640.84.
China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as upbeat Chinese economic data and coronavirus vaccine hopes lifted risk appetite.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 4,688.48, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,295.68
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|143.93
|-0.83
|-0.57%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:43am EDT
|313.83
|+1.77
|+0.57%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:43am EDT
|1,343.99
|+10.98
|+0.82%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,454.89
|-104.41
|-0.44%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,732.76
|+92.48
|+0.38%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:44am EDT
|6,079.30
|+0.80
|+0.01%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,443.58
|+15.67
|+0.65%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:00am EDT
|1,285.35
|+13.01
|+1.02%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,100.87
|-60.96
|-1.18%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,018.21
|+21.07
|+0.35%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,295.68
|+16.87
|+0.51%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:00am EDT
|39,073.01
|+316.38
|+0.82%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:59am EDT
|1,531.28
|+19.92
|+1.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|13 Sep 2020
|235.99
|+1.68
|+0.72%
