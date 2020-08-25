Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares finish higher Tuesday, as sentiment was boosted by signs of progress in US-China trade talks and positive developments in C-19 treatments
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% at 6,161.4 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% at 11,993.18
Shares on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board rallied for the 2nd trading day Tuesday as investors cheered the latest reform and relaxation of the bourse’s listing and trading rules.
At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.13%. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% to 3,373.58
ChiNext rose 0.63%, while the STAR50 index was down 1.58%.
Japan’s Nikkei share average Tuesday briefly recovered to marks before the COVID-19 chaos hammered markets early this year, as sentiment was boosted by treatment hopes, but pared back gains after investors banked profits.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.35% at 23,296.77, after rising as high as 23,431.04, a mark unseen since 21 February. The broader Topix gained 1.13% at 1,625.23.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 25 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|142.59
|+1.58
|+1.12%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|320.20
|-1.71
|-0.53%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,331.22
|+2.14
|+0.16%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,296.77
|+311.26
|+1.35%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|25,486.22
|-65.36
|-0.26%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:03am EDT
|6,332.00
|+31.70
|+0.50%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,366.73
|+36.90
|+1.58%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:56am EDT
|1,315.99
|-1.12
|-0.09%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,338.89
|+61.85
|+1.17%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,953.44
|+9.86
|+0.17%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,373.58
|-12.06
|-0.36%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:58am EDT
|38,843.88
|+44.80
|+0.12%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,554.96
|-13.62
|-0.87%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Aug 2020
|229.30
|+0.95
|+0.42%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
