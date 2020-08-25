Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares finish higher Tuesday, as sentiment was boosted by signs of progress in US-China trade talks and positive developments in C-19 treatments

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% at 6,161.4 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% at 11,993.18

Shares on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board rallied for the 2nd trading day Tuesday as investors cheered the latest reform and relaxation of the bourse’s listing and trading rules.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.13%. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% to 3,373.58

ChiNext rose 0.63%, while the STAR50 index was down 1.58%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average Tuesday briefly recovered to marks before the COVID-19 chaos hammered markets early this year, as sentiment was boosted by treatment hopes, but pared back gains after investors banked profits.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.35% at 23,296.77, after rising as high as 23,431.04, a mark unseen since 21 February. The broader Topix gained 1.13% at 1,625.23.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 142.59 +1.58 +1.12% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 320.20 -1.71 -0.53% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,331.22 +2.14 +0.16% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,296.77 +311.26 +1.35% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 25,486.22 -65.36 -0.26% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:03am EDT 6,332.00 +31.70 +0.50% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,366.73 +36.90 +1.58% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:56am EDT 1,315.99 -1.12 -0.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,338.89 +61.85 +1.17% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,953.44 +9.86 +0.17% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,373.58 -12.06 -0.36% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:58am EDT 38,843.88 +44.80 +0.12% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,554.96 -13.62 -0.87% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Aug 2020 229.30 +0.95 +0.42%

