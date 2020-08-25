Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finish higher Tuesday, as sentiment was boosted by signs of progress in US-China trade talks and positive developments in C-19 treatments

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% at 6,161.4 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% at 11,993.18

Shares on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board rallied for the 2nd trading day Tuesday as investors cheered the latest reform and relaxation of the bourse’s listing and trading rules.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.13%. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% to 3,373.58

ChiNext rose 0.63%, while the STAR50 index was down 1.58%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average Tuesday briefly recovered to marks before the COVID-19 chaos hammered markets early this year, as sentiment was boosted by treatment hopes, but pared back gains after investors banked profits.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.35% at 23,296.77, after rising as high as 23,431.04, a mark unseen since 21 February. The broader Topix gained 1.13% at 1,625.23.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT142.59+1.58+1.12%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT320.20-1.71-0.53%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,331.22+2.14+0.16%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,296.77+311.26+1.35%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT25,486.22-65.36-0.26%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:03am EDT6,332.00+31.70+0.50%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,366.73+36.90+1.58%
.SETISET Composite Index5:56am EDT1,315.99-1.12-0.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,338.89+61.85+1.17%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,953.44+9.86+0.17%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,373.58-12.06-0.36%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:58am EDT38,843.88+44.80+0.12%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,554.96-13.62-0.87%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Aug 2020229.30+0.95+0.42%

