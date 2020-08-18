Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, with healthcare stocks leading gains, as the central bank’s mins showed some optimism around its economy and the spread the coronavirus in the country appeared to ease.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,123.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.51% at 11,849.1.

China stocks gained Tuesday, extending a previous session’s rally,

The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,821.10 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% at 3,453.35 pts.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext added 0.5%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.6%.

Leading the advance, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 1.5%, having gained 47% so far this year, while the CSI300 healthcare index added 1.8% as investors cheered the progress in the C-19 vaccine development.

Japanese shares dropped on Tuesday, slipping further away from a near-six-month peak touched last week, as political uncertainties around the world sapped investors’ risk appetite.

Nikkei share average lost 0.54% to 22,972.43 by midday, declining further from Friday’s high at 23,338, its highest mark since late February. The broader Topix shed 0.45% to 1,602.60.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:35am EDT 141.28 +0.16 +0.11% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 316.27 +2.65 +0.84% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:27am EDT 1,311.49 +16.29 +1.26% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,051.08 -45.67 -0.20% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,367.38 +20.04 +0.08% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:01am EDT 6,268.70 +50.20 +0.81% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,348.24 -59.25 -2.46% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,330.11 +9.20 +0.70% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,295.17 +47.48 +0.90% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,156.45 +87.67 +1.44% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,451.09 +12.29 +0.36% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:43am EDT 38,528.32 +477.54 +1.26% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,577.85 +17.11 +1.10% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Aug 2020 217.29 -0.21 -0.10%

