Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, with healthcare stocks leading gains, as the central bank’s mins showed some optimism around its economy and the spread the coronavirus in the country appeared to ease.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,123.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.51% at 11,849.1.

China stocks gained Tuesday, extending a previous session’s rally,

The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,821.10 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% at 3,453.35 pts.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext added 0.5%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.6%.

Leading the advance, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 1.5%, having gained 47% so far this year, while the CSI300 healthcare index added 1.8% as investors cheered the progress in the C-19 vaccine development.

Japanese shares dropped on Tuesday, slipping further away from a near-six-month peak touched last week, as political uncertainties around the world sapped investors’ risk appetite.

Nikkei share average lost 0.54% to 22,972.43 by midday, declining further from Friday’s high at 23,338, its highest mark since late February. The broader Topix shed 0.45% to 1,602.60.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:35am EDT141.28+0.16+0.11%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT316.27+2.65+0.84%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:27am EDT1,311.49+16.29+1.26%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,051.08-45.67-0.20%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,367.38+20.04+0.08%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:01am EDT6,268.70+50.20+0.81%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,348.24-59.25-2.46%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,330.11+9.20+0.70%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,295.17+47.48+0.90%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,156.45+87.67+1.44%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,451.09+12.29+0.36%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:43am EDT38,528.32+477.54+1.26%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,577.85+17.11+1.10%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Aug 2020217.29-0.21-0.10%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific