Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, with healthcare stocks leading gains, as the central bank’s mins showed some optimism around its economy and the spread the coronavirus in the country appeared to ease.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,123.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.51% at 11,849.1.
China stocks gained Tuesday, extending a previous session’s rally,
The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,821.10 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% at 3,453.35 pts.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext added 0.5%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.6%.
Leading the advance, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 1.5%, having gained 47% so far this year, while the CSI300 healthcare index added 1.8% as investors cheered the progress in the C-19 vaccine development.
Japanese shares dropped on Tuesday, slipping further away from a near-six-month peak touched last week, as political uncertainties around the world sapped investors’ risk appetite.
Nikkei share average lost 0.54% to 22,972.43 by midday, declining further from Friday’s high at 23,338, its highest mark since late February. The broader Topix shed 0.45% to 1,602.60.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:35am EDT
|141.28
|+0.16
|+0.11%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|316.27
|+2.65
|+0.84%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:27am EDT
|1,311.49
|+16.29
|+1.26%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,051.08
|-45.67
|-0.20%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,367.38
|+20.04
|+0.08%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:01am EDT
|6,268.70
|+50.20
|+0.81%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,348.24
|-59.25
|-2.46%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,330.11
|+9.20
|+0.70%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,295.17
|+47.48
|+0.90%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,156.45
|+87.67
|+1.44%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,451.09
|+12.29
|+0.36%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:43am EDT
|38,528.32
|+477.54
|+1.26%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,577.85
|+17.11
|+1.10%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Aug 2020
|217.29
|-0.21
|-0.10%
Paul Ebeling
