Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Japan’s Nikkei finished at a more than a 30 yr high Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that a long-awaited US China Virus chaos aid/relief package would be expanded.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.66% at 27,568.15, its highest closing level since 6 August 1990. The broader Topix gained 1.74% at 1,819.18, its best closing since October 2018.
Australian shares rose Tuesday, driven by financial and technology stocks, as market participants cheered the signing of a long-awaited COVID-19 chaos aid/relief bill in the United States and the landmark BREXIT deal.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.53% at 6,700.3, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% marking a record closing high at 13,246.77.
China stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally fueled by Beijing pledging more policy support.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.54% to 3,379.04, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.42%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.05%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|25 Dec 2020
|155.55
|+0.35
|+0.23%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|25 Dec 2020
|320.74
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,590.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|25 Dec 2020
|26,656.61
|-11.74
|-0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|24 Dec 2020
|26,386.56
|+43.46
|+0.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|24 Dec 2020
|6,917.50
|+24.90
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|24 Dec 2020
|2,806.86
|+47.04
|+1.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,486.31
|+34.79
|+2.40%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Dec 2020
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|3,396.56
|+33.45
|+0.99%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|24 Dec 2020
|46,973.54
|+529.36
|+1.14%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|24 Dec 2020
|1,641.17
|-6.33
|-0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Dec 2020
|309.91
|+8.76
|+2.91%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
