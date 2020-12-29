Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Japan’s Nikkei finished at a more than a 30 yr high Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that a long-awaited US China Virus chaos aid/relief package would be expanded.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.66% at 27,568.15, its highest closing level since 6 August 1990. The broader Topix gained 1.74% at 1,819.18, its best closing since October 2018.

Australian shares rose Tuesday, driven by financial and technology stocks, as market participants cheered the signing of a long-awaited COVID-19 chaos aid/relief bill in the United States and the landmark BREXIT deal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.53% at 6,700.3, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% marking a record closing high at 13,246.77.

China stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally fueled by Beijing pledging more policy support.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.54% to 3,379.04, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.42%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.05%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index25 Dec 2020155.55+0.35+0.23%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index25 Dec 2020320.74+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index25 Dec 20201,590.06+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22525 Dec 202026,656.61-11.74-0.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index24 Dec 202026,386.56+43.46+0.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index24 Dec 20206,917.50+24.90+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index24 Dec 20202,806.86+47.04+1.70%
.SETISET Composite Index25 Dec 20201,486.31+34.79+2.40%
.JKSEJakarta Composite23 Dec 20206,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index25 Dec 20203,396.56+33.45+0.99%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex24 Dec 202046,973.54+529.36+1.14%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI24 Dec 20201,641.17-6.33-0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Dec 2020309.91+8.76+2.91%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific