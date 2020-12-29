Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Japan’s Nikkei finished at a more than a 30 yr high Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that a long-awaited US China Virus chaos aid/relief package would be expanded.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.66% at 27,568.15, its highest closing level since 6 August 1990. The broader Topix gained 1.74% at 1,819.18, its best closing since October 2018.

Australian shares rose Tuesday, driven by financial and technology stocks, as market participants cheered the signing of a long-awaited COVID-19 chaos aid/relief bill in the United States and the landmark BREXIT deal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.53% at 6,700.3, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% marking a record closing high at 13,246.77.

China stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally fueled by Beijing pledging more policy support.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.54% to 3,379.04, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.42%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.05%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 25 Dec 2020 155.55 +0.35 +0.23% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 25 Dec 2020 320.74 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 25 Dec 2020 1,590.06 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 25 Dec 2020 26,656.61 -11.74 -0.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 24 Dec 2020 26,386.56 +43.46 +0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 24 Dec 2020 6,917.50 +24.90 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 24 Dec 2020 2,806.86 +47.04 +1.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 1,486.31 +34.79 +2.40% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Dec 2020 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 3,396.56 +33.45 +0.99% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 24 Dec 2020 46,973.54 +529.36 +1.14% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Dec 2020 1,641.17 -6.33 -0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Dec 2020 309.91 +8.76 +2.91%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!