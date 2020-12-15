Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index ended higher Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by PBoC, the country’s central bank.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% at 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,367.23.

 Japanese shares ended off Tuesday as rising COVID casess sapped investors appetite for risk assets and forced the government to suspend its domestic tourism promotion campaign, hitting airlines and other travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.17% to 26,687.84. The broader Topix lost 0.47% to 1,782.05, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a ratio of 3 to 2.

Australian shares slippe Tuesday, with miners incurring majority of the losses on reports that China was restricting coal imports from Australia, and on news of calls for higher regulatory scrutiny over surging iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 6,631.3. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.5% to 12,767.17

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST155.83-0.72-0.46%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST321.05-2.79-0.86%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:25am EST1,572.66+1.33+0.08%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,687.84-44.60-0.17%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,207.29-182.23-0.69%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:19am EST6,866.70-33.60-0.49%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,756.82-5.38-0.19%
.SETISET Composite Index4:55am EST1,477.21+1.08+0.07%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,010.13-2.39-0.04%
.PSIPSE Composite Index14 Dec 20207,227.73-53.62-0.74%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,367.23-1.89-0.06%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:41am EST46,263.17+9.71+0.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI14 Dec 20201,674.02+11.28+0.68%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Dec 2020281.86-0.25-0.09%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

