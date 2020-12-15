Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China’s blue-chip index ended higher Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by PBoC, the country’s central bank.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% at 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,367.23.
Japanese shares ended off Tuesday as rising COVID casess sapped investors appetite for risk assets and forced the government to suspend its domestic tourism promotion campaign, hitting airlines and other travel-related stocks.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.17% to 26,687.84. The broader Topix lost 0.47% to 1,782.05, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a ratio of 3 to 2.
Australian shares slippe Tuesday, with miners incurring majority of the losses on reports that China was restricting coal imports from Australia, and on news of calls for higher regulatory scrutiny over surging iron ore prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 6,631.3. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.5% to 12,767.17
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|155.83
|-0.72
|-0.46%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|321.05
|-2.79
|-0.86%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:25am EST
|1,572.66
|+1.33
|+0.08%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,687.84
|-44.60
|-0.17%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,207.29
|-182.23
|-0.69%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:19am EST
|6,866.70
|-33.60
|-0.49%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,756.82
|-5.38
|-0.19%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:55am EST
|1,477.21
|+1.08
|+0.07%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,010.13
|-2.39
|-0.04%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|14 Dec 2020
|7,227.73
|-53.62
|-0.74%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,367.23
|-1.89
|-0.06%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:41am EST
|46,263.17
|+9.71
|+0.02%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|14 Dec 2020
|1,674.02
|+11.28
|+0.68%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|14 Dec 2020
|281.86
|-0.25
|-0.09%
