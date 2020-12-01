Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Emerging Asian equities rallied Tuesday on the back of upbeat Chinese data and positive vaccine news, recovering from a bout of profit-taking in the previous trading session.
China’s blue-chip stocks rose Tuesday by their most in more than 7 wks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.
At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since 12 October. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.77% at 3,451.94. The CSI300 financial sector sub-index rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.17%
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed near a 29.5 yr high Tuesday, tracking gains in US stock futures over growing optimism that major drugmakers will roll out coronavirus vaccines before year-end.
The Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.34% at 26,787.54, near its highest mark since April 1991.The broader Topix rose 0.77% at 1,768.38.
Australian shares ended a 3-session running losing streak to finish higher Tuesday as the central bank sounded optimistic about a recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy while keeping interest rates at an all-time low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,588.5 pts at the close.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped 2 sessions of gainers to end 0.3% lower.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 1 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|154.66
|+1.19
|+0.78%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|7:08am EST
|328.21
|+2.08
|+0.64%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:24am EST
|1,518.78
|+17.00
|+1.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,787.54
|+353.92
|+1.34%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,567.68
|+226.19
|+0.86%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:21am EST
|6,812.20
|+70.10
|+1.04%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,634.25
|+42.91
|+1.66%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:47am EST
|1,420.87
|+12.56
|+0.89%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,724.74
|+112.33
|+2.00%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|30 Nov 2020
|7,009.56
|+218.10
|+3.21%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,451.94
|+60.18
|+1.77%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:22am EST
|44,655.44
|+505.72
|+1.15%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|30 Nov 2020
|1,602.26
|+39.55
|+2.53%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Nov 2020
|267.95
|+0.96
|+0.36%
