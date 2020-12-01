Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Emerging Asian equities rallied Tuesday on the back of upbeat Chinese data and positive vaccine news, recovering from a bout of profit-taking in the previous trading session.

China’s blue-chip stocks rose Tuesday by their most in more than 7 wks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since 12 October. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.77% at 3,451.94. The CSI300 financial sector sub-index rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.17%

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed near a 29.5 yr high Tuesday, tracking gains in US stock futures over growing optimism that major drugmakers will roll out coronavirus vaccines before year-end.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.34% at 26,787.54, near its highest mark since April 1991.The broader Topix rose 0.77% at 1,768.38.

Australian shares ended a 3-session running losing streak to finish higher Tuesday as the central bank sounded optimistic about a recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy while keeping interest rates at an all-time low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,588.5 pts at the close.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped 2 sessions of gainers to end 0.3% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 154.66 +1.19 +0.78% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 7:08am EST 328.21 +2.08 +0.64% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:24am EST 1,518.78 +17.00 +1.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,787.54 +353.92 +1.34% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,567.68 +226.19 +0.86% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:21am EST 6,812.20 +70.10 +1.04% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,634.25 +42.91 +1.66% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:47am EST 1,420.87 +12.56 +0.89% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,724.74 +112.33 +2.00% .PSI PSE Composite Index 30 Nov 2020 7,009.56 +218.10 +3.21% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,451.94 +60.18 +1.77% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:22am EST 44,655.44 +505.72 +1.15% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 30 Nov 2020 1,602.26 +39.55 +2.53% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 30 Nov 2020 267.95 +0.96 +0.36%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

,