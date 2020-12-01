Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific



Emerging Asian equities rallied Tuesday on the back of upbeat Chinese data and positive vaccine news, recovering from a bout of profit-taking in the previous trading session.

China’s blue-chip stocks rose Tuesday by their most in more than 7 wks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since 12 October. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.77% at 3,451.94. The CSI300 financial sector sub-index rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.17%

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed near a 29.5 yr high Tuesday, tracking gains in US stock futures over growing optimism that major drugmakers will roll out coronavirus vaccines before year-end.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.34% at 26,787.54, near its highest mark since April 1991.The broader Topix rose 0.77% at 1,768.38.

Australian shares ended a 3-session running losing streak to finish higher Tuesday as the central bank sounded optimistic about a recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy while keeping interest rates at an all-time low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,588.5 pts at the close.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped 2 sessions of gainers to end 0.3% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST154.66+1.19+0.78%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index7:08am EST328.21+2.08+0.64%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:24am EST1,518.78+17.00+1.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,787.54+353.92+1.34%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,567.68+226.19+0.86%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:21am EST6,812.20+70.10+1.04%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,634.25+42.91+1.66%
.SETISET Composite Index4:47am EST1,420.87+12.56+0.89%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,724.74+112.33+2.00%
.PSIPSE Composite Index30 Nov 20207,009.56+218.10+3.21%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,451.94+60.18+1.77%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:22am EST44,655.44+505.72+1.15%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI30 Nov 20201,602.26+39.55+2.53%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Nov 2020267.95+0.96+0.36%



  


