Tuesday's World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended lower Tuesday, weighed by losses in healthcare stocks and more bond defaults hit sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,894.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,339.90 pts

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-yr high Tuesday as investors cheered news of another potential coronavirus vaccine that re-ignited hopes of a swift global recovery.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% at 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% at 1,734.39

Australian shares rose Tuesday on positive news from another coronavirus vaccine trial, and equity market operations resumed without incident after a software glitch forced the exchange operator to halt trade in the prior session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.23% at 6,484.3 pts by 2315 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to hit a fresh high at 12,801.43 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST151.89+0.23+0.15%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:45am EST325.37-2.27-0.69%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,474.77+11.22+0.77%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,014.62+107.69+0.42%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,415.09+33.42+0.13%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:03am EST6,697.80+10.80+0.16%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,539.15-3.88-0.15%
.SETISET Composite Index4:47am EST1,349.81-1.25-0.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,529.94+35.07+0.64%
.PSIPSE Composite Index16 Nov 20206,959.14+41.09+0.59%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,339.90-7.07-0.21%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:07am EST43,952.71+314.73+0.72%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI16 Nov 20201,610.15+10.49+0.66%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index16 Nov 2020266.66+4.79+1.83%

