Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks ended lower Tuesday, weighed by losses in healthcare stocks and more bond defaults hit sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,894.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,339.90 pts

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-yr high Tuesday as investors cheered news of another potential coronavirus vaccine that re-ignited hopes of a swift global recovery.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% at 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% at 1,734.39

Australian shares rose Tuesday on positive news from another coronavirus vaccine trial, and equity market operations resumed without incident after a software glitch forced the exchange operator to halt trade in the prior session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.23% at 6,484.3 pts by 2315 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to hit a fresh high at 12,801.43 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 151.89 +0.23 +0.15% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:45am EST 325.37 -2.27 -0.69% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,474.77 +11.22 +0.77% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,014.62 +107.69 +0.42% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,415.09 +33.42 +0.13% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:03am EST 6,697.80 +10.80 +0.16% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,539.15 -3.88 -0.15% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:47am EST 1,349.81 -1.25 -0.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,529.94 +35.07 +0.64% .PSI PSE Composite Index 16 Nov 2020 6,959.14 +41.09 +0.59% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,339.90 -7.07 -0.21% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:07am EST 43,952.71 +314.73 +0.72% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 16 Nov 2020 1,610.15 +10.49 +0.66% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 16 Nov 2020 266.66 +4.79 +1.83%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!