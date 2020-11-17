Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks ended lower Tuesday, weighed by losses in healthcare stocks and more bond defaults hit sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,894.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,339.90 pts
Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-yr high Tuesday as investors cheered news of another potential coronavirus vaccine that re-ignited hopes of a swift global recovery.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% at 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% at 1,734.39
Australian shares rose Tuesday on positive news from another coronavirus vaccine trial, and equity market operations resumed without incident after a software glitch forced the exchange operator to halt trade in the prior session.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.23% at 6,484.3 pts by 2315 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to hit a fresh high at 12,801.43 pts.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 17 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|151.89
|+0.23
|+0.15%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:45am EST
|325.37
|-2.27
|-0.69%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,474.77
|+11.22
|+0.77%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,014.62
|+107.69
|+0.42%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,415.09
|+33.42
|+0.13%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:03am EST
|6,697.80
|+10.80
|+0.16%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,539.15
|-3.88
|-0.15%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:47am EST
|1,349.81
|-1.25
|-0.09%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,529.94
|+35.07
|+0.64%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|16 Nov 2020
|6,959.14
|+41.09
|+0.59%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,339.90
|-7.07
|-0.21%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:07am EST
|43,952.71
|+314.73
|+0.72%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|16 Nov 2020
|1,610.15
|+10.49
|+0.66%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|16 Nov 2020
|266.66
|+4.79
|+1.83%
