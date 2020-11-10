Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares closed higher for a 4th session running Tuesday as progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a Fassst recovery in the global economy and bolstered hard-hit travel, tourism and energy stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.7% higher. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 hit a record high.
China blue-chips were little changed Tuesday after marking 5-yr highs in the prior session. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.12% higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of 4,997.80 Monday, its highest mark since June 2015.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 10 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|4:30am EST
|148.91
|+1.52
|+1.03%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|330.15
|-5.07
|-1.51%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:16am EST
|1,439.70
|+10.28
|+0.72%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|24,905.59
|+65.75
|+0.26%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,301.48
|+285.31
|+1.10%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:32am EST
|6,544.00
|+28.30
|+0.43%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,452.83
|+5.63
|+0.23%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:57am EST
|1,341.24
|+55.36
|+4.31%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,462.74
|+106.73
|+1.99%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|9 Nov 2020
|7,035.48
|+349.63
|+5.23%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,360.15
|-13.59
|-0.40%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:22am EST
|43,277.65
|+680.22
|+1.60%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|9 Nov 2020
|1,575.07
|+50.75
|+3.33%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 Nov 2020
|259.23
|+0.52
|+0.20%
