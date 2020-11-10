Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares closed higher for a 4th session running Tuesday as progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a Fassst recovery in the global economy and bolstered hard-hit travel, tourism and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.7% higher. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 hit a record high.

China blue-chips were little changed Tuesday after marking 5-yr highs in the prior session. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.12% higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of 4,997.80 Monday, its highest mark since June 2015.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 4:30am EST 148.91 +1.52 +1.03% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 330.15 -5.07 -1.51% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:16am EST 1,439.70 +10.28 +0.72% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 24,905.59 +65.75 +0.26% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,301.48 +285.31 +1.10% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:32am EST 6,544.00 +28.30 +0.43% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,452.83 +5.63 +0.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:57am EST 1,341.24 +55.36 +4.31% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,462.74 +106.73 +1.99% .PSI PSE Composite Index 9 Nov 2020 7,035.48 +349.63 +5.23% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,360.15 -13.59 -0.40% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:22am EST 43,277.65 +680.22 +1.60% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 9 Nov 2020 1,575.07 +50.75 +3.33% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 Nov 2020 259.23 +0.52 +0.20%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!