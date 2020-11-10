Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher for a 4th session running Tuesday as progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a Fassst recovery in the global economy and bolstered hard-hit travel, tourism and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.7% higher. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 hit a record high.

China blue-chips were little changed Tuesday after marking 5-yr highs in the prior session. At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.12% higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of 4,997.80 Monday, its highest mark since June 2015. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index4:30am EST148.91+1.52+1.03%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST330.15-5.07-1.51%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:16am EST1,439.70+10.28+0.72%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST24,905.59+65.75+0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,301.48+285.31+1.10%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:32am EST6,544.00+28.30+0.43%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,452.83+5.63+0.23%
.SETISET Composite Index4:57am EST1,341.24+55.36+4.31%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,462.74+106.73+1.99%
.PSIPSE Composite Index9 Nov 20207,035.48+349.63+5.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,360.15-13.59-0.40%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:22am EST43,277.65+680.22+1.60%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI9 Nov 20201,575.07+50.75+3.33%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 Nov 2020259.23+0.52+0.20%

