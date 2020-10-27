Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares closed at a near 3-wk lows Tuesday, as a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus around the world and fading hopes on a timely US stimulus deal stoked fears of a prolonged global economic pain.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.7% to 6,051.00. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% lower to 12,251.91

Japanese shares ended flat Tuesday, after dropping 1.1% in early trade, the Nikkei share average finished flat to unchanged at 23,485.80 while the broader Topix lost 0.09% to 1,617.53.

China’s securities regulator is planning to simplify the structure of trading boards on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by merging the main board with the SME board, business publication Caixin reported Tuesday, citing regulatory sources

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 7:21am EDT 141.77 -0.11 -0.08% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 320.41 +0.51 +0.16% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,370.76 +14.30 +1.05% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,485.80 -8.54 -0.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,787.19 -131.59 -0.53% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:02am EDT 6,247.20 -110.10 -1.73% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,330.84 -13.07 -0.56% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:47am EDT 1,208.95 +0.98 +0.08% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,128.23 -15.82 -0.31% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,415.08 -76.11 -1.17% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,254.32 +3.20 +0.10% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:51am EDT 40,522.10 +376.60 +0.94% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 26 Oct 2020 1,500.35 +5.74 +0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 26 Oct 2020 253.19 -3.30 -1.29%

