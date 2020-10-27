Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares closed at a near 3-wk lows Tuesday, as a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus around the world and fading hopes on a timely US stimulus deal stoked fears of a prolonged global economic pain.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.7% to 6,051.00. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% lower to 12,251.91
Japanese shares ended flat Tuesday, after dropping 1.1% in early trade, the Nikkei share average finished flat to unchanged at 23,485.80 while the broader Topix lost 0.09% to 1,617.53.
China’s securities regulator is planning to simplify the structure of trading boards on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by merging the main board with the SME board, business publication Caixin reported Tuesday, citing regulatory sources
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|7:21am EDT
|141.77
|-0.11
|-0.08%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|320.41
|+0.51
|+0.16%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,370.76
|+14.30
|+1.05%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,485.80
|-8.54
|-0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,787.19
|-131.59
|-0.53%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:02am EDT
|6,247.20
|-110.10
|-1.73%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,330.84
|-13.07
|-0.56%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:47am EDT
|1,208.95
|+0.98
|+0.08%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,128.23
|-15.82
|-0.31%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,415.08
|-76.11
|-1.17%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,254.32
|+3.20
|+0.10%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:51am EDT
|40,522.10
|+376.60
|+0.94%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|26 Oct 2020
|1,500.35
|+5.74
|+0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|26 Oct 2020
|253.19
|-3.30
|-1.29%
