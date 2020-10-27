Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares closed at a near 3-wk lows Tuesday, as a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus around the world and fading hopes on a timely US stimulus deal stoked fears of a prolonged global economic pain.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.7% to 6,051.00. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% lower to 12,251.91

 Japanese shares ended flat Tuesday, after dropping 1.1% in early trade, the Nikkei share average finished flat to unchanged at 23,485.80 while the broader Topix lost 0.09% to 1,617.53.

China’s securities regulator is planning to simplify the structure of trading boards on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by merging the main board with the SME board, business publication Caixin reported Tuesday, citing regulatory sources

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index7:21am EDT141.77-0.11-0.08%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT320.41+0.51+0.16%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,370.76+14.30+1.05%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,485.80-8.54-0.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,787.19-131.59-0.53%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:02am EDT6,247.20-110.10-1.73%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,330.84-13.07-0.56%
.SETISET Composite Index5:47am EDT1,208.95+0.98+0.08%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,128.23-15.82-0.31%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,415.08-76.11-1.17%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,254.32+3.20+0.10%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:51am EDT40,522.10+376.60+0.94%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI26 Oct 20201,500.35+5.74+0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index26 Oct 2020253.19-3.30-1.29%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific