Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Thai stocks dipped another 0.3% to trade around 6-month intraday lows touched in the prior session, the Thai baht weakened as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok Monday, defying a ban on demonstrations.

Australian shares finished lower Tuesday, as surging coronavirus cases in Europe raised the possibility of further restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO 0.7% to 6,184.60. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.62% at 12,462.1.

Japanese shares ended lower Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors cautiously looked to whether US lawmakers could reach an agreement on a stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.44% to 23,567.04, the broader Topix lost 0.75% to 1,625.74.

Shanghai shares edged lower Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,308.31 points. The CSI300 Real Estate index was down 1.06% at midday and the financial sector sub-index fell 0.53%, the broader blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.17%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 142.57 -1.07 -0.74% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 318.93 +1.63 +0.51% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,370.37 +4.34 +0.32% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,567.04 -104.09 -0.44% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,569.54 +27.28 +0.11% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:31am EDT 6,396.80 -38.80 -0.60% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,358.41 +11.67 +0.50% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:53am EDT 1,210.67 +1.92 +0.16% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,099.84 -26.49 -0.52% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,112.71 +93.45 +1.55% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,328.10 +15.44 +0.47% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:04am EDT 40,544.37 +112.77 +0.28% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,510.97 -7.14 -0.47% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Oct 2020 260.16 -0.38 -0.15%

