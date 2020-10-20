Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

Thai stocks dipped another 0.3% to trade around 6-month intraday lows touched in the prior session, the Thai baht weakened as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok Monday, defying a ban on demonstrations.

Australian shares finished lower Tuesday, as surging coronavirus cases in Europe raised the possibility of further restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO  0.7% to 6,184.60. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.62% at 12,462.1.

Japanese shares ended lower Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors cautiously looked to whether US lawmakers could reach an agreement on a stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.44% to 23,567.04, the broader Topix lost 0.75% to 1,625.74.

Shanghai shares edged lower Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,308.31 points. The CSI300 Real Estate index was down 1.06% at midday and the financial sector sub-index fell 0.53%, the broader blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.17%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT142.57-1.07-0.74%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT318.93+1.63+0.51%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,370.37+4.34+0.32%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,567.04-104.09-0.44%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,569.54+27.28+0.11%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:31am EDT6,396.80-38.80-0.60%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,358.41+11.67+0.50%
.SETISET Composite Index5:53am EDT1,210.67+1.92+0.16%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,099.84-26.49-0.52%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,112.71+93.45+1.55%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,328.10+15.44+0.47%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:04am EDT40,544.37+112.77+0.28%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,510.97-7.14-0.47%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 Oct 2020260.16-0.38-0.15%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Markets: Asia and Oceania
  3. Thursday’s World Stock Markets Update: Asia and Oceania
  4. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific