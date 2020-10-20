Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand
Thai stocks dipped another 0.3% to trade around 6-month intraday lows touched in the prior session, the Thai baht weakened as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok Monday, defying a ban on demonstrations.
Australian shares finished lower Tuesday, as surging coronavirus cases in Europe raised the possibility of further restrictions.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO 0.7% to 6,184.60. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.62% at 12,462.1.
Japanese shares ended lower Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors cautiously looked to whether US lawmakers could reach an agreement on a stimulus package.
The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.44% to 23,567.04, the broader Topix lost 0.75% to 1,625.74.
Shanghai shares edged lower Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,308.31 points. The CSI300 Real Estate index was down 1.06% at midday and the financial sector sub-index fell 0.53%, the broader blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.17%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 20 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|142.57
|-1.07
|-0.74%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|318.93
|+1.63
|+0.51%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,370.37
|+4.34
|+0.32%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,567.04
|-104.09
|-0.44%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,569.54
|+27.28
|+0.11%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:31am EDT
|6,396.80
|-38.80
|-0.60%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,358.41
|+11.67
|+0.50%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:53am EDT
|1,210.67
|+1.92
|+0.16%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,099.84
|-26.49
|-0.52%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,112.71
|+93.45
|+1.55%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,328.10
|+15.44
|+0.47%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:04am EDT
|40,544.37
|+112.77
|+0.28%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,510.97
|-7.14
|-0.47%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Oct 2020
|260.16
|-0.38
|-0.15%
