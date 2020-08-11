Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Japanese shares gained Tuesday on hopes of additional US fiscal aid/relief/stimulus to bolster the world’s largest economy, as major countries break away from the impact of the coronavirus chaos.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.88% at 22,750.24. The broader Topix index rose 2.54%.

Australian shares rose to a 3-wk high Tuesday, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks, after the country’s 2nd-most populous state reported fewer new C-19 infections, lifting investor sentiment.

As of 0106 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.56% to its highest since July 22. The benchmark closed 1.76% firmer Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to 11663.72 points by 0111 GMT.

China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, clawing back from a 1.31% fall. The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:47am EDT 139.09 +3.40 +2.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:47am EDT 309.13 +3.07 +1.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:47am EDT 1,299.27 +3.96 +0.31% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,750.24 +420.30 +1.88% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:02am EDT 24,814.06 +436.63 +1.79% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:07am EDT 6,272.10 +25.00 +0.40% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,418.67 +32.29 +1.35% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,342.75 +20.74 +1.57% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:17am EDT 5,191.07 +33.24 +0.64% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,953.94 +23.02 +0.39% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,340.29 -38.96 -1.15% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:02am EDT 38,374.96 +192.88 +0.51% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:03am EDT 1,569.30 -2.36 -0.15% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 Aug 2020 210.78 +1.34 +0.64%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!