Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Japanese shares gained Tuesday on hopes of additional US fiscal aid/relief/stimulus to bolster the world’s largest economy, as major countries break away from the impact of the coronavirus chaos.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.88% at 22,750.24. The broader Topix index rose 2.54%.
Australian shares rose to a 3-wk high Tuesday, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks, after the country’s 2nd-most populous state reported fewer new C-19 infections, lifting investor sentiment.
As of 0106 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.56% to its highest since July 22. The benchmark closed 1.76% firmer Monday.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to 11663.72 points by 0111 GMT.
China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, clawing back from a 1.31% fall. The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:47am EDT
|139.09
|+3.40
|+2.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:47am EDT
|309.13
|+3.07
|+1.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:47am EDT
|1,299.27
|+3.96
|+0.31%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,750.24
|+420.30
|+1.88%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:02am EDT
|24,814.06
|+436.63
|+1.79%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:07am EDT
|6,272.10
|+25.00
|+0.40%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,418.67
|+32.29
|+1.35%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,342.75
|+20.74
|+1.57%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:17am EDT
|5,191.07
|+33.24
|+0.64%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,953.94
|+23.02
|+0.39%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,340.29
|-38.96
|-1.15%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:02am EDT
|38,374.96
|+192.88
|+0.51%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:03am EDT
|1,569.30
|-2.36
|-0.15%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 Aug 2020
|210.78
|+1.34
|+0.64%
