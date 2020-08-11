Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific



Japanese shares gained Tuesday on hopes of additional US fiscal aid/relief/stimulus to bolster the world’s largest economy, as major countries break away from the impact of the coronavirus chaos.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.88% at 22,750.24. The broader Topix index rose 2.54%.

 Australian shares rose to a 3-wk high Tuesday, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks, after the country’s 2nd-most populous state reported fewer new C-19 infections, lifting investor sentiment.

As of 0106 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.56% to its highest since July 22. The benchmark closed 1.76% firmer Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to 11663.72 points by 0111 GMT.

China shares ended higher Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the chaos-driven lockdown.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, clawing back from a 1.31% fall. The CSI financial sector sub-index ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector added 0.11%, the Real Estate index jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index closed 0.62% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:47am EDT139.09+3.40+2.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:47am EDT309.13+3.07+1.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:47am EDT1,299.27+3.96+0.31%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,750.24+420.30+1.88%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:02am EDT24,814.06+436.63+1.79%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:07am EDT6,272.10+25.00+0.40%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,418.67+32.29+1.35%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,342.75+20.74+1.57%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:17am EDT5,191.07+33.24+0.64%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,953.94+23.02+0.39%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,340.29-38.96-1.15%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:02am EDT38,374.96+192.88+0.51%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:03am EDT1,569.30-2.36-0.15%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 Aug 2020210.78+1.34+0.64%

