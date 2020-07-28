Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific + Wall Street Recap

By on

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific + Wall Street Recap

#AsiaPacific #stock #markets #rally #dollar #gold #WallStreet #C19coronavirus #USChina #Fed #FOMC #Congress #yen #safehaven

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $XAU $GLD $USD #JPY

Asian stock markets advance after Wall Street rally, gold extends, USD falls

The price of gold rose 38.80 to 1,969.80oz Tuesday, up 2% to another record high.

It is unusual for the price of gold, which tends to rise when worries about the economy are high, to do so well at the same as stocks, which tend to fade under such worries. But massive amounts of C-19 coronavirus chaos-fighting aid/relief/stimulus have flooded markets with huge supplies of cash seeking the highest returns possible.

The acute geopolitical uncertainties and socio-political strains align with preference for a currency-like the JPY, and safe-haven hard asset such as gold at the expense of USD which is geting hammered in here.

Stocks higher in Hong Kong, Shanghai despite rising US-China tensions

Share prices advanced across the region, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index JP:NIK up 0.1% and the Hang Seng HK:HSI in Hong Kong adding 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite index CN:SHCOMP advanced 0.6% and the Kospi KR:180721 in Seoul rose 1.1%.

Benchmark indexes in Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia were mixed, while the S&P ASX/200 in Sydney gained 0.2%.

Shares of Samsung Electronics KR:005930 surged in SKorea ahead of its new-smartphone unveiling event next week, while Mitsubishi Motors JP:7211 fell in Tokyo trading after a deep decline in sales and a ”shocking” warning that it expects its biggest annual operating loss in 20 yrs.

Much attention will be focused on a 2-day meeting for the Fed’s FOMC that begins Tuesday, while hopes for more aid/relief/stimulus for the American economy are rising as Congress debates another package.

Monday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +114.88 at 26584.77, NAS Comp +173.09 at 10536.35, S&P 500 +23.78 at 3239.41

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at light at 790-M/shares exchanged

  • NAS Comp +17.4% YTD
  • S&P 500 +0.3% YTD
  • DJIA -6.9% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -11.0% YTD

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish in here.

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for July and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:44am EDT137.46-0.67-0.49%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:50am EDT305.94+4.48+1.49%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:50am EDT1,270.69+11.25+0.89%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,657.38-58.47-0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:00am EDT24,754.15+150.89+0.61%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:22am EDT6,146.80-22.80-0.37%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,256.99+39.13+1.76%
.SETISET Composite Index24 Jul 20201,340.92-18.73-1.38%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,112.99-3.68-0.07%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,927.11+66.17+1.13%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,227.96+22.73+0.71%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:04am EDT38,347.00+412.27+1.09%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:05am EDT1,607.17+15.69+0.99%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index26 Jul 2020189.58-13.91-6.84%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific + Wall Street Recap added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge. Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. US Stocks Spike 9%+ on President Trump’s Plan to Bring the Country Together to Fight the Virus
  2. On the Last Day of April Investors Took Some Profits
  3. Precious Metals Solid in this Bull Market
  4. Major Indexes Crack the Key Resistance and Fade to Flat