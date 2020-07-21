Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, marking their best session since 16 June after the country’s central bank advocated for further fiscal stimulus, boosting demand for riskier assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.6% up at 6,156.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.6% higher at 11,736.73.

Japanese stocks rose Tuesday as signs of progress in developing a C-19 coronavirus vaccine boosted investor confidence about a recovery in the global economy.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.73% at 22,884.22, with the healthcare and technology sectors leading the advance. The broader Topix rose 0.36% at 1,582.74

China shares finished higher Tuesday, supported by strong gains in healthcare stocks on rising hopes for a C-19 coronavirus vaccine. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.07% at 3,316.56, after a 3.1% gainer Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 index also rose 0.07%. A sub-index tracking the sector jumped 2.78%. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.76%.

Hong Kong shares rose, as news of promising vaccine studies and progress by EU leaders in reaching a deal on a massive stimulus plan lifted global risk appetite.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% at 10,426.11, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.88% at 25,529.02. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EDT138.64+0.47+0.34%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:45am EDT315.48+7.66+2.49%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:45am EDT1,265.00+11.96+0.95%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,884.22+166.74+0.73%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:00am EDT25,511.68+453.69+1.81%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index19 Jul 20206,112.30-32.60-0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT2,228.83+30.63+1.39%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,370.53+12.24+0.90%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:16am EDT5,120.58+69.48+1.38%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,136.31-14.39-0.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,320.89+6.75+0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex19 Jul 202037,418.99+398.85+1.08%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:00am EDT1,592.93+3.48+0.22%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 Jul 2020219.11-1.99-0.90%

