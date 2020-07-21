Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific

Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, marking their best session since 16 June after the country’s central bank advocated for further fiscal stimulus, boosting demand for riskier assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.6% up at 6,156.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.6% higher at 11,736.73.

Japanese stocks rose Tuesday as signs of progress in developing a C-19 coronavirus vaccine boosted investor confidence about a recovery in the global economy.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.73% at 22,884.22, with the healthcare and technology sectors leading the advance. The broader Topix rose 0.36% at 1,582.74

China shares finished higher Tuesday, supported by strong gains in healthcare stocks on rising hopes for a C-19 coronavirus vaccine. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.07% at 3,316.56, after a 3.1% gainer Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 index also rose 0.07%. A sub-index tracking the sector jumped 2.78%. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.76%.

Hong Kong shares rose, as news of promising vaccine studies and progress by EU leaders in reaching a deal on a massive stimulus plan lifted global risk appetite.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% at 10,426.11, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.88% at 25,529.02.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EDT 138.64 +0.47 +0.34% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:45am EDT 315.48 +7.66 +2.49% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:45am EDT 1,265.00 +11.96 +0.95% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,884.22 +166.74 +0.73% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:00am EDT 25,511.68 +453.69 +1.81% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 19 Jul 2020 6,112.30 -32.60 -0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 2,228.83 +30.63 +1.39% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,370.53 +12.24 +0.90% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:16am EDT 5,120.58 +69.48 +1.38% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,136.31 -14.39 -0.23% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,320.89 +6.75 +0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 19 Jul 2020 37,418.99 +398.85 +1.08% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:00am EDT 1,592.93 +3.48 +0.22% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Jul 2020 219.11 -1.99 -0.90%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!