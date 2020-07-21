Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific
Australian shares closed higher Tuesday, marking their best session since 16 June after the country’s central bank advocated for further fiscal stimulus, boosting demand for riskier assets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.6% up at 6,156.30. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.6% higher at 11,736.73.
Japanese stocks rose Tuesday as signs of progress in developing a C-19 coronavirus vaccine boosted investor confidence about a recovery in the global economy.
The Nikkei index ended up 0.73% at 22,884.22, with the healthcare and technology sectors leading the advance. The broader Topix rose 0.36% at 1,582.74
China shares finished higher Tuesday, supported by strong gains in healthcare stocks on rising hopes for a C-19 coronavirus vaccine. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.07% at 3,316.56, after a 3.1% gainer Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 index also rose 0.07%. A sub-index tracking the sector jumped 2.78%. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.76%.
Hong Kong shares rose, as news of promising vaccine studies and progress by EU leaders in reaching a deal on a massive stimulus plan lifted global risk appetite.
Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% at 10,426.11, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.88% at 25,529.02.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EDT
|138.64
|+0.47
|+0.34%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:45am EDT
|315.48
|+7.66
|+2.49%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:45am EDT
|1,265.00
|+11.96
|+0.95%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,884.22
|+166.74
|+0.73%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:00am EDT
|25,511.68
|+453.69
|+1.81%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|19 Jul 2020
|6,112.30
|-32.60
|-0.53%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|2,228.83
|+30.63
|+1.39%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,370.53
|+12.24
|+0.90%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:16am EDT
|5,120.58
|+69.48
|+1.38%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,136.31
|-14.39
|-0.23%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,320.89
|+6.75
|+0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|19 Jul 2020
|37,418.99
|+398.85
|+1.08%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:00am EDT
|1,592.93
|+3.48
|+0.22%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Jul 2020
|219.11
|-1.99
|-0.90%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Water is the Source of Life, We All Need It - July 21, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Marks All-time Highs on Light Volume - July 21, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 21, 2020