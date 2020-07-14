Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific

 Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.92%, Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.87%. 

Australian shares finished lower Tuesday as rising C-19 coronavirus cases in the country’s most populous state and US-China tensions riled investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.61% lower to 5,941.10. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.52% at 11,494.10.

China shares ended lower Tuesday as investors took some profits from this recent Bull run, and as uncertainty over China’s economic outlook and relationship with the United States weighed despite encouraging trade data.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% to 3,414.62. The ChiNext Composite start-up board, which hit multi-year highs in the prior session, fell 1.064% and the Shenzhen index ended down 0.85%. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.95%. 

Japanese shares ended lower Tuesday as investors booked profits after a sharp gain in the prior session

The benchmark Nikkei share average slipped 0.87% to close at 22,587.01, after hitting a 1-month high in the prior session. There were 83 advancers against 135 decliners on the index.

In the broader market, Topix fell 0.5% to 1,565.15, following a 2.46% spike in the prior session.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT137.21-0.70-0.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:42am EDT312.67-5.60-1.76%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:42am EDT1,211.95-17.88-1.45%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,587.01-197.73-0.87%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,477.89-294.23-1.14%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:08am EDT6,045.50-43.80-0.72%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,183.61-2.45-0.11%
.SETISET Composite Index4:58am EDT1,333.88-8.49-0.63%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,079.12+14.68+0.29%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,172.81+0.24+0.00%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,414.62-28.67-0.83%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:59am EDT36,040.20-653.49-1.78%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:56am EDT1,598.75-7.68-0.48%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index12 Jul 2020218.14-0.65-0.30%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , ,

Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge. Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific, China blue-chip shares end at over 5-yr high in Bull run’s 6th day running
  4. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific