Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.92%, Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.87%.

Australian shares finished lower Tuesday as rising C-19 coronavirus cases in the country’s most populous state and US-China tensions riled investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.61% lower to 5,941.10. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.52% at 11,494.10.

China shares ended lower Tuesday as investors took some profits from this recent Bull run, and as uncertainty over China’s economic outlook and relationship with the United States weighed despite encouraging trade data.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% to 3,414.62. The ChiNext Composite start-up board, which hit multi-year highs in the prior session, fell 1.064% and the Shenzhen index ended down 0.85%. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.95%.

Japanese shares ended lower Tuesday as investors booked profits after a sharp gain in the prior session

The benchmark Nikkei share average slipped 0.87% to close at 22,587.01, after hitting a 1-month high in the prior session. There were 83 advancers against 135 decliners on the index.

In the broader market, Topix fell 0.5% to 1,565.15, following a 2.46% spike in the prior session.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 137.21 -0.70 -0.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:42am EDT 312.67 -5.60 -1.76% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:42am EDT 1,211.95 -17.88 -1.45% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,587.01 -197.73 -0.87% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,477.89 -294.23 -1.14% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:08am EDT 6,045.50 -43.80 -0.72% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,183.61 -2.45 -0.11% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:58am EDT 1,333.88 -8.49 -0.63% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,079.12 +14.68 +0.29% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,172.81 +0.24 +0.00% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,414.62 -28.67 -0.83% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:59am EDT 36,040.20 -653.49 -1.78% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:56am EDT 1,598.75 -7.68 -0.48% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 12 Jul 2020 218.14 -0.65 -0.30%

