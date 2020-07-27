TTW (TTW.BK) Value Stock

$TTW.BK #TTW #Thailand #SET #Stocks #Trading

TTW

Ticker: TTW.BK

Price: THB13.20

Business Summary

TTW Public Company Limited, formerly Thai Tap Water Supply Public Company Limited, is a Thailand-based company engaged in the production and distribution of tap water.

The Company has signed a 30-year contract with the Provincial Waterworks Authority under a build-own-operate agreement to supply treated water in districts in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon Provinces.

The Company is also involved in administration and management of tap water production and distribution system and water treatment system for Bangpa In Industrial Estate.

Its subsidiaries, namely Pathumthani Tap Water Company Limited, which operates and provides production and distribution of tap water for the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), and Thai Water Operations Company Limited, which is involved in administration and management of tap water production and distribution system and wasted water treatment system in Amata City Industrial Estate and Amata Nakhon Industrial Estate.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 13.38.

The projected upper bound is: 13.64.

The projected lower bound is: 12.74.

The projected closing price is: 13.19.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 11 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 17 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 41.6666. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 43.87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 15 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -61. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TTW closed down -0.100 at 13.200. Volume was 19% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 66% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 13.300 13.400 13.200 13.200 7,065,400

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 13.31 13.61 13.53 Volatility: 22 21 32 Volume: 4,744,050 6,097,010 5,082,330

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TTW is currently 2.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of TTW.BK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on TTW.BK and have had this outlook for the last 27 periods.