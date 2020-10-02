Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus, just hours after it was learned a senior aide had contracted the illness.

“Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Trump delivered the news shortly after he revealed that his aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. According to media reports, she traveled with the president multiple times recently, including to the debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

A top aide to US President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling on Air Force One this week, the president said.

To date, Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to contract the illness – spending significant time with him in the Oval Office and on the campaign trail – but she is not the first White House employee to do so. In July, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive, while a White House valet, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence and a Trump campaign advisor were also infected previously.

Though her present condition is unknown, people close to Hicks told Bloomberg she was “experiencing symptoms of the disease,” though they did not specify the extent of her illness.

The White House’s deputy press secretary Judd Deere noted earlier on Thursday that “the president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously” in a statement on Thursday night.