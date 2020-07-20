Treating C-19 Virus the Asian Way: Licorice, Mint and Honeysuckle

#LQC #virus’#flu #C19coronavirus #China #Thailand #Laos #herbs #licorice #mint #honeysuckle #immunesystem #TCM

Lianhua Qingwen capsules (LQC), which are also used against seasonal influenza, have been part of China’s standard of care against C-19 coronavirus since February 2020, and countries like Thailand and Laos have also embraced the product

LQC, composed of 13 herbs, is said to have “a curative effect in patients with mild symptoms and helps to relieve fever, cough and fatigue,” and may also “help prevent the disease from worsening”

Research shows patients who received LQC along with “usual treatment” had improved recovery rates compared to controls (91.5% Vs 82.4%). They also recovered faster (7 Vs 10 days)

Jinhua Qinggan granules and Xuebijing injections are also part of China’s standard therapies list for C-19. Jinhua Qinggan granules contain a mix of 12 different herbs, including licorice, mint and honeysuckle

A compound found in licorice root called liquiritin appears to prevent SARS-CoV-2 reproduction and inhibit proinflammatory cytokines. It also has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, modulates the immune system and helps improve lung function.

An article by the Healthcare Medicine Institute also highlights the use of TCM remedies against COVID-19, stating: “According to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM), the herbal formula Qing Fei Pai Du Tang had a 90% response rate out of a total of 214 clinical cases of COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Another investigation tracked 701 COVID-19 patients across 10 Chinese provinces that were treated with Qing Fei Pai Du Tang. A total of 130 patients (18.5%) were cured, symptoms including fever and coughing completely resolved in an additional 51 patients (7.27%), symptom improvements occurred in an additional 268 patients (38.2%), and stabilization occurred in 212 patients (30.2%).”

A scientific review in the International Journal of Biological Sciences titled “Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Treatment of Patients Infected with 2019-New Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2): A Review and Perspective,” lists several other promising TCM remedies. It also provides a list of clinical trials currently investigating various TCM remedies for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

