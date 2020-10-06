Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Continue Aid/Relief/Stimulus Negotiations with Speaker Pelosi, Stocks Spike North

#aid #relief #stimulus #negotiations

“President Trump is committed to getting the deal done“– Paul Ebeling

President Donald Trump was discharged from the Presidential unit at Walter Reed medical center Monday evening, 3 nights after he was admitted Friday to the military hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talked at length Monday as they search for an agreement on additional aid/relief/stimulus for the China virus impacted economy.

The 2 sides have been negotiating for wks over a follow-up package to the $2.2-T CARES Act passed earlier this year.

Democrats and Republicans have not been able to agree on how much more to spend since Key provisions expired about 60 days ago.

The 2 discussed the justifications for various numbers and plan to exchange paper today in preparation for another phone call tomorrow.

Monday, the major US stock market stock finished Monday at: DJIA +465.83 at 28138.64, NAS Comp +257.47 at 11332.41, S&P 500 +60.18 at 3408.60

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 749-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +26.3% YTD

S&P 500 +5.5% YTD

DJIA -1.4% YTD

Russell 2000 -5.2% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Trade Balance report for August and the JOLTS – Job Openings report for August Tuesday.

