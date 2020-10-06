Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Continue Aid/Relief/Stimulus Negotiations with Speaker Pelosi, Stocks Spike North

President Trump is committed to getting the deal done“– Paul Ebeling

President Donald Trump was discharged from the Presidential unit at Walter Reed medical center Monday evening, 3 nights after he was admitted Friday to the military hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talked at length Monday as they search for an agreement on additional aid/relief/stimulus for the China virus impacted economy.

The 2 sides have been negotiating for wks over a follow-up package to the $2.2-T CARES Act passed earlier this year.

Democrats and Republicans have not been able to agree on how much more to spend since Key provisions expired about 60 days ago.

The 2 discussed the justifications for various numbers and plan to exchange paper today in preparation for another phone call tomorrow.

Monday, the major US stock market stock finished Monday at: DJIA +465.83 at 28138.64, NAS Comp +257.47 at 11332.41, S&P 500 +60.18 at 3408.60

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 749-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

  • NAS Comp +26.3% YTD
  • S&P 500 +5.5% YTD
  • DJIA -1.4% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -5.2% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Trade Balance report for August and the JOLTS – Job Openings report for August Tuesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

