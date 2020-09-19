Travel Review: Rediscover Kuala Lampur

#KualaLampur

Most trips to this Malaysian metropolis begin at Petronas Twin Towers, a postmodern, set of buildings that have epitomised Kuala Lumpur’s skyline since Y 1999.

That same year, base jumper Felix Baumgartner set a world record when he jumped off the towers, but most tourists opt for a much tamer experience, traversing the 42nd-storey bridge that links the twin towers.

Directly underneath the towers lies KLCC Park, a 50-acre garden intended to bring greenery to the district and dotted with lakes and sculptures.

The scene is emblematic of Kuala Lumpur: a city that blends the manmade with the natural, and whose urbanisation is balanced by a friendliness that flows through the Malaysian capital.

Look beyond the city’s main landmark to discover its unique attractions, from its lively jazz scene to fondness for high tea.

One of the best ways to sample high tea is to book a table in the Orchid Conservatory of Majestic Hotel, named for the mass of vivid blooms that adorn the space.

Visiting markets is a popular weekend activity, where locals buy their groceries for the week and tourists indulge in a spot of haggling for handbags or souvenirs.

The biggest are Central Market and Petaling Market

To see a traditional Malaysian neighborhood, with houses built on stilts and outcrops of banana trees, head to Kampung Baru neighbourhood, 1 of the last outposts of ancestral dwellings, and constantly under threat from developers.

Outside the capital is a range of attractions, the most popular being the Batu Caves. Around 11km outside of the city, the site is famous for the Hindu Shrines hidden in its limestone interior, which is accessed by a 272-stair climb to the mouth of the caves.

With disciples bringing offerings adorned with peacock feathers and priests performing blessings amidst ash and incense, the effect of the shrines is only compounded by their unique setting in layers of limestone.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!