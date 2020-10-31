Travel: “Get the Jet”

#travel #private #jet

For those who want to travel during this chaos and like national parks, consider the following trip the experience of a lifetime.

This month, luxury travel brand TCS World Travel debuted 11 new itineraries, all involving private chartered jets that take intimate groups of 4 to 12 people to incredible locations in North America.

Carefully tailored to each traveler, the trips are entirely all inclusive, with a focus on exploring the great outdoors and embracing a sense of adventure.

Along with the tailored itineraries, TCS is also happy to create trips to most destinations in North America, straight from guests’ hometown private airports and using guests’ personal aircrafts if they prefer.

While all the itineraries look nothing short of bucket-list-worthy, the National Parks itinerary Tops our list.

Over the course of 10 adventure-packed days, travelers will get to see Jackson Hole, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Moab, Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Grand Canyon, and even stay at Amangiri, Aman’s 5-Star luxury resort in Utah all while traveling across the west via private jet.

Activities during the vacation can include anything from hiking and horseback riding to rafting and canyoneering.The TCS World Travel National Parks itinerary starts at $45,800 per person.

“For flexibility, convenience and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to travel privately,” said TCS World Travel President in a statement. “We are excited to help travelers pivot from dreaming to exploring this Summer and Fall.”

Other outdoor-focused itineraries from TCS include Uncharted Hawaii by Private Jet, US Art by Private Jet, Canada by Private Jet and from the Rockies to Pacific, and the Alaskan Wilderness by Private Jet.

