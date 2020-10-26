Trading The British Pound: GBP/USD (GBP=X) – Things You Must Know

$GBP #BritishPound #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets

British Pound

Ticker: GBP=

Price: $1.3025

British Pound Outlook

Turning to the week to come, it seems safe to assume that the highlight of the data calendar will be the publication of the latest US GDP estimate towards the end of the session.

Thursday’s release could see the Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate strengthen, if a healthy rebound of growth in the world’s largest economy helps to cheer markets.

However, with US political uncertainty on the rise, due to concerns over both another stimulus package as well as the upcoming presidential election any downside in the US Dollar could be limited as market risk appetite remains tempered.

Meanwhile, for GBP investors the focus will remain on Brexit, with there still being a lot of upside potential in the Pound as traders remain ready to pounce on any positive headlines regarding trade talks.

Also set to influence Sterling sentiment this week will be UK coronavirus developments, as the continued surge in infections is likely to stoke expectations the government will be forced to imposed another nationwide lockdown, sooner rather than later.

GBP/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

GBP/US Dollar FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 1.33.

The projected lower bound is: 1.28.

The projected closing price is: 1.30.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 55.4409. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 53.04. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 48 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 53. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX GBP= closed down -0.002 at 1.302. Volume was 80% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 43% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

1.305 1.306 1.302 1.302 26,379

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 1.30 1.30 1.27

Volatility: 13 12 14

Volume: 131,057 134,980 128,283

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX GBP= is currently 2.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of GBP= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GBP= and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.