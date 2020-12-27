Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM Might be a 2021 Buy

Global Sales

Results in November were driven primarily by sales in China and Japan, and global sales were up approximately 2 percent year-on-year.

China The market remains solid, and in addition to regional motor shows and other events to attract customers to dealers, sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand vehicles, and other models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 17 percent year-on-year.

Japan Demand declined slightly in November of the previous year due to a consumption tax rate hike, and this year, sales of the new models including the Harrier, Yaris, and Raize, were strong. As a result, sales were up approximately 12 percent year-on-year, the second consecutive year-on-year increase.

Global Production

Results in November were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 7 percent year-on-year. China Strong sales of the Camry and the RAV4 had an impact, and as a result, production was up approximately 11 percent year-on-year.

Japan In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and the Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for November 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to November 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

November 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 852,213(1.8) 65,000(-9.2) 12,656(-17.1) ○ 929,869(0.6) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 142,775(11.8) 55,638(0.6) 4,908(4.0) 203,321(8.3) Market share 34.7(+1.6) ― ― 49.4(+0.8) Excl. minivehicles 139,886(12.0) ― ― ― Market share 55.2(+3.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 709,438(-0.05) 9,362(-42.7) 7,748(-26.5) 726,548(-1.4)

Toyota Worldwide sales: Third consecutive month of increase; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Second consecutive month of increase; Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months Consolidated Worldwide sales: Third consecutive month of increase; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Second consecutive month of increase; Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 828,066(7.0) 97,708(-24.7) 12,906(-13.3) 938,680(2.2) Production inside of Japan 298,968(8.5) 70,791(-17.9) 11,465(0.7) 381,224(2.2) Production outside of Japan 529,098(6.2) 26,917(-38.3) 1,441(-58.9) 557,456(2.2)

Toyota Worldwide production: Third consecutive month of increase; Production inside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase; Production outside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase Consolidated Worldwide production: Third consecutive month of increase; Production inside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase; Production outside of Japan: Third consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 180,362(4.2) 0(―) 5,787(3.5) 186,149(4.2)

Toyota Third consecutive month of increase Consolidated Second consecutive month of increase Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points. Worldwide sales Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan Sales inside of Japan Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models) Sales outside of Japan Definition of “sales” varies by country or region Worldwide production Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan Production inside of Japan Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan) Production outside of Japan Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site) Exports Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading) ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to November 2020

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 7,776,394(-12.5) 636,612(-18.3) 127,743(-25.7) 8,540,749(-13.2) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,379,804(-7.9) 544,466(-12.0) 55,269(-14.8) 1,979,539(-9.3) Market share 32.7(+1.8) ― ― 46.9(+1.9) Excl. minivehicles 1,351,070(-7.7) ― ― ― Market share 51.2(+3.4) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 6,396,590(-13.4) 92,146(-42.7) 72,474(-32.3) 6,561,210(-14.3)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 7,153,882(-14.8) 1,062,744(-22.0) 118,001(-35.3) 8,334,627(-16.1) Production inside of Japan 2,669,907(-16.0) 826,576(-5.6) 101,046(-30.0) 3,597,529(-14.3) Production outside of Japan 4,483,975(-14.0) 236,168(-51.4) 16,955(-55.3) 4,737,098(-17.5)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,589,002(-18.5) 0(―) 40,277(-47.1) 1,629,279(-19.6)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled “Detailed data” from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results (“Detailed data (Excel)”)

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.