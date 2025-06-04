Top U.S.-Listed Bitcoin Companies $BMNR $MARA $RIOT $CIFR $CORZ $COIN

Bitcoin isn’t going anywhere—it’s here to stay, cementing itself as a global asset with a market cap pushing $1.5 trillion in 2025. Institutional adoption is soaring, with 26% of U.S. investors now holding crypto, per Fidelity, and Bitcoin’s price has climbed 120% since the April 2024 halving, hitting record highs above $80,000. As Bitcoin’s value grows, so does the upside for companies building the infrastructure to support it. These U.S.-listed Bitcoin firms are positioned to ride the wave, offering investors significant potential as the digital currency’s dominance expands.

Most Interesting Bitcoin Companies Listed in the USA

BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies stands out with its innovative Bitcoin mining and treasury advisory services. On June 5, 2025, BitMine will uplist to Nasdaq under the ticker $BMNR, moving up from its OTCQX listing (BMNRD), signaling its growth ambitions. This follows the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury Advisory Practice in May 2025, securing a $4 million deal with a U.S. exchange-listed client—surpassing its entire 2024 revenue in one transaction. BitMine offers “Mining as a Service” (MaaS), leasing 3,000 Bitcoin ASIC miners, and provides consulting on Bitcoin treasury strategies. Their Q1 2025 revenue reached $1.2 million, up 135% year-over-year, despite a $3.9 million net loss, mostly from a non-cash adjustment. BitMine’s sustainable mining with immersion cooling tech makes it a key player as public companies increasingly adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings is a heavyweight in Bitcoin mining, listed on Nasdaq with a market cap around $6 billion as of mid-2024. They’re building North America’s largest low-cost mining operation, reaching a hash rate of 36.9 EH/s in Q3 2024, up 93% year-over-year. Marathon mined 2,070 Bitcoin in that quarter, with revenues of $132 million, a 35% increase from 2023, driven by Bitcoin’s price surge. They held 18,536 Bitcoin worth $1.2 billion as of Q2 2024. Marathon’s scale and efficiency make it a leader, but their reliance on Bitcoin’s price exposes them to market swings, especially post-halving.

Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms, also on Nasdaq, has a $3.1 billion market cap in 2024. They mined 1,104 Bitcoin in Q3 2024, flat year-over-year due to the halving, but revenues grew 65% to $84.8 million, thanks to Bitcoin’s price gains. Riot aims to hit a 31 EH/s hash rate, and they offer hosting services for other miners, adding diversity to their model. A $200 million credit facility with Coinbase Credit, upsized in May 2025, shows they’re gearing up for expansion, though high energy costs remain a challenge in the mining sector.

Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining, listed on Nasdaq with a $1.7 billion market cap, runs industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers, hitting 13.5 EH/s capacity in December 2024, with plans to reach 25.1 EH/s by the end of 2025. They held 95,459 Bitcoin in Q3 2024, but revenues fell 20.5% to $24.1 million, reflecting the halving’s impact. Cipher’s focus on scalable infrastructure and partnerships (e.g., with Bitfury) makes them a notable player, though their financials show they’re navigating market volatility.

Core Scientific

Core Scientific, on Nasdaq with a $1.7 billion market cap, is a major miner with facilities across five U.S. states. They reached a planned 40-42 EH/s capacity, mining multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Core mined 234 Bitcoin in Q3 2024, down 65% year-over-year after closing a high-cost site in Alberta, but they hold 9,106 Bitcoin. Core exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2024, relisting on Nasdaq after a 2022 filing due to low Bitcoin prices and high energy costs. Their scale and resilience make them a key player, though energy expenses pose ongoing risks.

Coinbase Global



Coinbase Global, a leading crypto exchange on Nasdaq, isn’t a miner but a vital Bitcoin infrastructure player. Since its 2021 IPO, Coinbase has grown to support trading of 250+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, earning fees on each trade. They’ve expanded into debit cards and cloud platforms for businesses using digital currencies, aiming to be a broader financial hub. Coinbase’s success tracks Bitcoin’s price, but their innovations make them a cornerstone of U.S. crypto adoption, especially for institutions.