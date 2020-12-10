Top Six Reasons To Trade With Metastock Charts

#Metastock #Charts #Trade #Trading #Stocks #StockMarkets

The markets are still a little crazy right now. That’s great for active traders, but you need the right tools to do it right… and trust us, MetaStock has everything a private trader could want to succeed in today’s conditions.

Why Metastock? Can it help my trades? Watch the video!

Get the Premium Training Pack for Free

• Access to 3 hours of recorded training by MetaStock Expert, Lynn Dufrenne (a $99 Value)

• A copy of Unleash the Power of MetaStock manual/video combo (a $99 Value)

• White Glove Service (Always Free, Always Professional) – A one-on-one session with a support professional to help you install MetaStock and get up and running fast

• Ongoing World-Class Support (Always Free, Always Professional) – Available by call or chat, our support team have an average tenure of 10 years and are right here in the office

When you get MetaStock, you also get the PowerTools

NEW QuoteCenter – All Your Securities at Your Fingertips

Sort on a variety of criteria to view the data important to you, then just double click on a security if you want to see a chart.

QuoteCenter is your one-stop spot to see the current status of the securities that you are interested in. You can view your pick list, your positions, your indices… any list you choose. More than that, you can easily build and set up lists using QuoteCenter.

2. NEW OptionScope** – Sortable, Customizable, Color-coded Options Data

View Puts/Calls with Net Change, % Change, Bid, Ask, Implied Volatility, Close, Open Interest, and Volume.

OptionScope puts all critical info at your fingertips. The OptionScope option chain display gives you sortable, customizable, color-coded options data – including the greeks.

The OptionScope filter window makes honing in on the data you want to see a breeze. Of course, MetaStock’s legendary charts are just a click away, saving you time and effort.

3. The Explorer – Focus on Today’s Best Opportunities

Use YOUR criteria to scan a universe of securities to find the ones that fit YOUR strategy. Find securities that just crossed a 200-day moving average, ranked highest by Wilders RSI, have a stochastic of 80 or higher, or just about anything… You can scan on almost any criteria you choose. If it’s not already part of the extensive MetaStock library, you easily create custom scans.

4. The Expert Advisor – Executing a More Perfect Trade

The Expert Advisor gives immediate buy/sell alerts, relevant and immediate plain-English commentary and can even send alerts by email. Instantly utilize the most popular systems, charting styles, and Buy/Sell signals with the click of a mouse. Need more info? Choose the commentary screen for specific, relevant information about the system you are using. You can even easily create your own system.

5. The System Tester – Understand Risk/Reward before Risking your First Dollar

Create, back-test, compare and perfect your strategies before you risk any money in the markets. Which securities work well with which systems? The System Tester is designed to simulate a realistic trading scenario by allowing you to set variables such as entry, exit, expanded stops, order sizes, commissions and more. The reports generated by The System Tester are comprehensive and include drawdowns, trade frequency, and risk/reward scenarios.

6. The FORECASTER – Predict Price Action

Available exclusively in MetaStock, patent-pending technology provides a new and unique way to view probable price direction.

Imagine if you had a tool that could paint a more probable, easy-to-read picture of the future. The FORECASTER plots an easy-to-read probability cloud based on patent-pending technology that blends statistics with its proprietary math. This helps you more precisely set profit targets and stops.

Limited Time Offer: Focus on Today’s Best Opportunities with Metastock – Get 3 months of Metastock Real-Time for the price of one!